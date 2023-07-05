Reading Buddies

The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman heard a special presentation from Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens and former mayor Lane Curlee regarding K-3 reading proficiency.

Stephens spoke to the board during its June 26 meeting by providing an update of where the school district stood in relation to the state’s third grade retention law. The law, T.C.A. 49-6-3115, was revised by the Tennessee General Assembly and restricts third-graders from moving up to fourth grade if they score below proficient on the state-wide TCAP English-Language Arts test.

