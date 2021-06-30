The last day for Tullahomans interested in voting in the Aug. 5 municipal elections to register is next Tuesday, July 6.
On the ballot in this year’s municipal elections are two seats on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education. All aldermanic races set for this year will be held in 2022 following the passage of a charter amendment that syncs up mayoral and aldermanic elections with the state general election cycle.
The seats up for election this year belong to Jessica Fogarty and Teresa Lawson. Lawson filed her petition to seek reelection this year, while Fogarty elected not to return to the board.
In addition to Lawson, two more candidates are also seeking a four-year term on the school board: Matt Jernigan and Andy Whitt. Jernigan is the executive vice president at Ascend Federal Credit Union. Whitt is controller of production operations at Jack Daniel’s Distillery.
Applications for voter registration can be picked up at several locations in town, including Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library, 312 N. Collins St., the Tullahoma Post Office, 200 S. Jackson St., and Tullahoma City Hall 201 W. Grundy St. Applications are also available at the Coffee County Election Commission office, located at 1329 McArthur St., Suite 6, Manchester, 37355. Applications picked up at anywhere other than the election commission office will need to either be mailed to the commission or dropped off in person by the July 6 deadline.
Anyone who registers to vote by mail must vote in person the first time they vote, according to the election commission.