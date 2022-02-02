Voters will get to decide on a right-to-work constitutional amendment this November that would make it illegal for workplaces to require mandatory labor union membership as a condition of employment.
As of January 2021, 27 states had right-to-work laws. Of the 27 states, 18 had only right-to-work laws, and nine states had right-to-work constitutional amendments. An approval of the measure on referendum would make the Volunteer State the tenth state to have right-to-work in their constitution.
The last vote on a right-to-work law was in 2018 in Missouri. Voters defeated Proposition A, which repealed a right-to-work law passed by the state legislature. The law was repealed with 67.47% of voters rejecting the law and 32.53% of voters deciding to uphold the law.
In Tennessee, the amendment was sponsored by Sen. Brian Kelsey (R).
"The Tennessee, right-to-work law states that workers cannot be hired or fired, or in any way discriminated against based on whether or not they are a member of a union,” he said. “I think that this right is an important enough civil right that it belongs in our state constitution."
As a required path to the voters, the measure was passed during the 2020 and 2021 Tennessee legislative sessions largely along party lines, with Republican Sen. Todd Gardenhire and Rep. Scotty Campbell joining Democrats in the minority.
Sen. Sara Kyle (D), opposes the constitutional amendment.
"Right-to-work is a false slogan,” she declared. “The true effect of this legislation is to destroy the freedom and power of collective bargaining. Collective bargaining has lifted millions of workers out of poverty and provided families with health care and dignity in retirement. That gives big corporations the upper hand."
The state’s major labor union is also crying foul about the GOP-backed plan.
Billy Dycus, president of Tennessee AFL-CIO believes the state is selling out to big business.
"With the Tennessee House of Representative’s final approval of SJR 0002, the Republican supermajority sent a clear message: our state is pro-business and anti-worker,” he said. “In spite of repeated, powerful testimony against this harmful resolution over the past several months and hundreds of phone calls and e-mails, legislators once again chose to ignore the voices of working families and side with corporate special interests."
Supporters of the proposed amendment are organized under the Vote Yes on 1 moniker. They claim recent polls show that most Tennesseans support the amendment.
“We aren’t surprised that Tennesseans overwhelmingly support making right-to-work a fundamental constitutional right,” said Justin Owen, executive committee member of Yes on 1. “Tennesseans understand that voting yes on 1 will protect their First Amendment freedom of association.”
He noted that right-to-work states like Tennessee also benefit from higher real income growth, employment growth and population growth.
The right-to-work measure should not be mistaken for the already existing at-will rule. Tennessee is considered an at-will employment state. In general, this means that an employer can fire any employee at any time for any reason or for no reason at all.