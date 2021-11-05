With the decision to trim the number of county commissioners comes a resulting move to trim the number of election precincts from 23 to 18 this coming election.
The Coffee County Election Commission approved the motion to reduce the number of precincts but cautioned the exact location of the 18 precincts that will be used will not be decided upon until their next meeting on Dec. 7. The move comes on the heels of the county’s decision to reduce the number of districts from 21 to 9 as part of redistricting.
Initial plans call for two polling locations per precinct, although Election Administator Andy Farrar floated the suggestion to vary the locations by need. The idea, he cautioned, could create a false impression of favoritism to certain locations.
The suggestion to locate voting polls by need was somewhat supported by figures that showed the two highest voted precincts were at Tullahoma’s Lions Club and Grace Baptist Church where over 1,500 people voted on Nov. 3, 2020. The two aforementioned locations fall under districts eight and nine. The idea could be to put two precincts in each Tullahoma district, one in each Manchester district and three in rural districts.
“The look is the only reason I’m hesitant,” Farrar noted.
Once a final plan for precinct location is decided, CTAS will then draw the lines on the map to where voters should vote. Then the 34,700 voter registration cards will be mailed in January and February.
One benefit of reducing the number of precincts, it was noted, is the ability to have more voting machines at the polls. While the precincts will be dropped by five, there will still be the same number of voting machines, thereby allowing voters to move quicker.