Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital (VTHH) has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes VTHH’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
“This honor is the result of the improvements we’ve been able to make since becoming part of the Vanderbilt Health family and the dedication of all of our clinicians and staff to ensure patient safety above all else,” said Richard Ellis, president of VTHH.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center acquired the hospital, originally known as Tennova Healthcare-Harton hospital, in January of 2021. Since the acquisition, Vanderbilt Health’s resources and expertise have augmented hospital operations, including safety best practices.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“As our health care systems continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers and is one of the largest comprehensive research, teaching and patient care health systems in the Southeast. The most heavily utilized quaternary, referral healthcare facility in the Mid-South, VUMC sees over 2.4 million patient visits per year in over 160 locations, discharging 67,000 inpatients and performing 70,000 surgical operations. The medical center is the largest non-governmental employer of Middle Tennessee citizens, with more than 28,000 staff, including nearly 3,000 physicians, advanced practice nurses and scientists appointed to the Vanderbilt University faculty.
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.