Bark in the Park had tails wagging at Waggoner Park this past week with the event raising thousands to help the Tullahoma Animal Shelter.
The first Bark in the Park since 2019 thanks to the pandemic, organizers revealed it was well-attended with both animal lovers and their four-legged friends.
“The event brought a huge turnout of people and their pets for a beautiful day of vendors, contests, and activities. We had several dogs this year that attended the event. Pets and owners were all over the field enjoying the beautiful day that we had.” stated Cheryl Rhoads, Animal Control Supervisor. “We had raised around $1,500 through sponsorships and raised another $4,000 at the event.”
The voting for Mr. and Mrs. Tullahoma Canine was also a huge success. Mr. Tullahoma Canine went to Diesel, owner Josh Fournier and Mrs. Tullahoma Canine went to Daisy, owner Jessica Lindsey.
The event featured bounce houses for children, activities, bubbles for dogs and children, temporary tattoos, trick-or-treating for both dogs and children, and tons of shopping held by local businesses and rescues.
“We adopted four dogs from the event, which is a huge help for us. We still have dogs in the old shelter, but we are closer to fitting everyone inside. We were very excited to have Henrietta, a resident of 327 days, find a forever home. Mack, Oja, and Eddie (Max) were also adopted either that day or after they were met on Saturday by families.” Rhoads stated. “It was really great to have our dogs get out and meet new people. They all seemed to have a wonderful time”
The Tullahoma Animal Shelter is located at 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, TN. The shelter is open to the public on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The staff schedules times outside of these hours by appointment to ensure that the officers are not out in the community.
Photos accompanying the story by Kyle Murphy and provided by the Tullahoma Animal Shelter.