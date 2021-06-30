After years in need, East Middle School will be receiving new carpeting this school year.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education recently approved a $43,750 carpet replacement bid from Carden Construction and Mills Floor Covering to replace old, fraying carpet inside the middle school.
According to Director of Business Jason Ray, the carpets located around the school building, including in the band room, main office, principal’s office, conference rooms, library and more will be replaced by carpet tiles from Mills Floor Covering.
Ray said the district received two bids for the project, with Carden Construction coming in with the lower bid.
Upon Ray’s recommendation, the board unanimously approved the cost of the flooring project.
School board member Pat Welsh noted that one of the areas most needing the carpet replaced were the office areas of East Middle School.