There was no horsing around at the Tullahoma Art Center (TAC).
In collaboration with the Tennessee Walking Horse National Museum (TWHNM), TAC presented “A Walking Tradition” Aug. 25 to coincide with the 82nd Annual Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration (TWHNC) which is taking place through Sept. 5 in Shelbyville.
The exhibit covered two floors of various art pieces and historical artifacts provided by the museum. Exhibit A had artifacts and pictures of the TWHNC from the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders and Exhibitors Association of America in Lewisburg.
Exhibit B’s artwork and artifacts were from the Spotted Saddle Horse Breeders and Exhibitors Association in Shelbyville.
Exhibit C had on display artwork from Billie Nipper, some of which hasn’t been on display before. Nipper was an artist from Cleveland, who focused on horses. She painted pictures of every world grand champion from 1976 to her death in 2016.
Vice President of Marketing for the TWHNM Francis Bates said the Nipper exhibit was the most of Nipper’s work that has been on display with some of her work coming from her family as well as the museum.
Bates said Nipper’s first work featured a stallion named Triple Threat which she made three pieces and threw out the first two as she wasn’t happy with them.
“The first two she threw away as it wasn’t perfect and she certainly got better as time went on,” Bates said.
Exhibit D had artwork of the world grand champions and the trophies they won.
According to members of TAC Board of Directors, the exhibit had a wonderful turnout and was larger than what they were used to.
A board member said, “We were very happy to be able to collaborate with another nonprofit in our area, and we were able to raise funds to support both TAC and the museum.”
TAC will have a condensed version of the exhibit for the month of September along with the Photo Collective of Coffee County and Out of the Kitchen, Out of the Box: Reflections of a Decade. A reception will be held for the September exhibits Sept. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. with social distancing guidelines. Masks are encouraged.
TAC will officially reopen Sept. 1. Anybody who is interested in donating to the scholarship by contact TAC at 931-455-1234 or art@tullahomaart.org.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.