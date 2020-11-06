Tullahoma is standing tall with the world’s tallest firefighter.
The Guinness Book of World Records announced Oct. 22 that 28-year-old Tullahoma firefighter Brandon Berridge is now the world’s tallest firefighter. He stands at 83.18 inches, or 6 feet, 11.17 inches.
The previous record holder stood at six feet and six inches.
“I beat the other guy by six inches,” Berridge said.
In part of celebrating Guinness World Records Day 2020 on Nov. 18, the organization is announcing “extraordinary record holders each week to build up the excitement” for the event.
Berridge was talking with someone at Guinness Book of World Records when he received the email confirming the record. He said he had to keep it under wraps until the news was released.
Berridge said the total timeframe of the process of sending him the first application to getting the world record took about a year and a half.
In January, Berridge was officially measured during a Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting. City Administrator Jennifer Moody asked then-Mayor Lane Curlee if they could take the measurements.
Berridge’s wife Rachel and crew members of the Tullahoma Fire Department were in attendance to witness the measurements.
According to Berridge, the process included him getting a series of measurements, submitting them to be critiqued and sending them back.
Fire Chief Richard Shasteen said this began when they visited the city board in April 2019 about possibly having the world’s tallest firefighter. He added Berridge submitted a letter to the Guinness Book of World Records asking about a world’s tallest firefighter record. He then received the paperwork from Guinness that said “fill this out and you’re the man.”
According to Shasteen, Berridge’s measurement was required to be done by a doctor and documented and filmed for the Guinness Book of World Records. Berridge was measured Jan. 13 by Alderman Jimmy Blanks at his optometry practice as part of his three official measurements.
Berridge had to do two types of measurements for the city meeting. The first measurement was a vertical measurement, where he was measured against a wall.
The second measurement was a horizontal measurement, where Berridge laid on the floor with his feet against a flat surface.
After completing the measurements, Blanks said he wished Berridge good luck on getting the record.
Once everything was collected, Berridge sent the information, including his measurements, documentation of the measurements, a letter from Blanks verifying his credentials and a letterhead from Shasteen proving Berridge was a firefighter in Tullahoma, to the Guinness Word Record’s Management Team.
Berridge said it is a great feeling to have the record because as a kid he would read the books in the library.
“I never thought I would be able to hold something like that so it’s a great honor. It feels good,” Berridge said.
The firefighter was even interviewed by Terry Bulger of WSMV Channel 4. Shasteen praised Berridge for being able to show he can still work in confined spaces despite his height.
“He also demonstrated for Channel 4 that, despite how tall he is, he can fit through the same confined spaces as a person like me, and he demonstrated that in an excellent way through our training apparatuses and did it perfectly,” Shasteen said. “They had it on video, and it was awesome.”
Berridge said being the world’s tallest firefighter has its positives and negatives, but it’s all a team effort.
“To me it’s a cool thing to show my daughter,” Berridge said. “It’s something cool we can claim here for Tullahoma and keep it in house with the family.”