Former Coffee County Assistant District Attorney Felicia Beth Walkup picked up her qualifying petition on Feb. 8 to run for the office of 14th Judicial District Attorney General.
She will challenge incumbent DA General Craig Northcott in the May Republican primary.
“I feel that the office of the District Attorney General has a duty to all citizens who are victims of crime. It will be my goal to make an effort to, with law enforcement, see that all victims are given an opportunity to be heard, and an opportunity to receive the equal protection of our laws,” Walkup said.
“I’ve been a prosecutor for the majority of my career, and I’ve had a little bit of feedback that there were some people interested in (the position),” Walkup said.
Walkup was an assistant prosecutor under Northcott’s predecessor, former DA Mickey Layne.
“I’ve tried several cases as an assistant prosecutor, worked at all levels, juvenile court, general sessions court, Circuit Court, jury trials assisting law enforcement officials,” Walkup said.
Walkup was terminated in 2014 by then-newly elected Northcott as he was building his new team. In all, four employees in the D.A.’s office were let go including two assistant district attorneys –Walkup and Marla Hollaway.
At the time, outgoing District Attorney General Mickey Layne said he was “very disappointed” at the terminations.
“Walkup and Holloway were some of the toughest prosecutors I’ve ever had, both with outstanding, winning records,” Layne said.
Northcott also said at the time, the personnel change was “…only to make sure I have the right group of people who I believe will serve the community best, and who share the same mission that I have.”
In his campaign announcement, Northcott writes, “When I first sought this position, I promised to perform my duties based upon the Christian values that I hold and upon which this wonderful Country is founded. I also told you that I would work to ensure the safety of all in this community without sacrificing our God-given, constitutionally protected freedoms. You elected me upon those promises. Over the course of the last 7 years, I have worked hard every day to fulfill those promises.”
Walkup had initially picked up papers for Circuit Court Judge Part II on Feb. 1. She currently serves as ADA for the 31st District serving Warren and Van Buren counties.
Northcott picked up his qualifying petition for the office on Dec. 20 and filed it on Feb. 4.
The deadline to file qualifying petitions is noon, Feb. 17.