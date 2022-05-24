The portion of the Wall Street Alley that was previously closed to thru traffic has officially reopened.
Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen has passed a resolution repealing the formal closure of the roadway. The Wall Street Alley between West Grundy and West Lincoln streets was officially closed to thru traffic after the board passed Resolution 1701 Oct. 10, 2016. At that time, Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks was the lone voice in opposition, saying the board was correcting a problem that didn’t exist.
When the board originally broached the idea of closing that portion of the roadway, the possibility of increased pedestrian traffic was listed as a concern for why the roadway needed the closure. However, downtown businesses have recently expressed concerns to board members and city staff about how the closure makes daytime deliveries difficult and prohibits good traffic circulation and requested the city reopen the alley.
Resolution 1896 repealed Resolution 1701 in its entirety and allowed for traffic to resume in the alleyway immediately. However, nothing in the resolution prohibits the closure of the alley for special events “as may be approved by the City Administrator.”
Blanks received the distinction of making the motion to approve, and the resolution was passed unanimously.
Traffic has since resumed on the alleyway.