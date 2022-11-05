In October, Partners for Healing received a donation of $1,750 from the Walmart Foundation. From left are Walmart Pharmacy Manager Bianca Kakade, P4H Outreach Coordinator Emilie Martin and Walmart Store Manager Darrin Sudberry.
Local nonprofit Partners for Healing recently received a check donation of $1,750 from the Tullahoma Walmart and the Walmart Foundation.
Each year, Walmart stores award local cash grants and designate the grants to local nonprofit organizations to address the unique needs to the community. In the fiscal year 2022, Walmart stores and clubs provided more than $1.5 billion annually in cash and in-kind to support programs that align with our philanthropic priorities.
According Executive Director Lynn Brumfield, the support for Partners for Healing is provided under the Health and Human Service category, and the funds provided by the Walmart Foundation will help fund medical screenings, treatment or social services, for low-income individuals and families in the local service area.
Partners for Healing provides free medical and mental health care for people without health insurance. For more information, visit partnersforhealing.org, email info@partnersforhealing.org or call 931-455-5014. Partners for Healing is located at 109 W. Blackwell St., and business hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of the month.