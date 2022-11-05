4A - P4H Donation.JPG

In October, Partners for Healing received a donation of $1,750 from the Walmart Foundation. From left are Walmart Pharmacy Manager Bianca Kakade, P4H Outreach Coordinator Emilie Martin and Walmart Store Manager Darrin Sudberry.

Local nonprofit Partners for Healing recently received a check donation of $1,750 from the Tullahoma Walmart and the Walmart Foundation.

Each year, Walmart stores award local cash grants and designate the grants to local nonprofit organizations to address the unique needs to the community. In the fiscal year 2022, Walmart stores and clubs provided more than $1.5 billion annually in cash and in-kind to support programs that align with our philanthropic priorities.