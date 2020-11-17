Sports betters paid over a half-million dollars in tax to state funds during the first week of legalized sports wagering in Tennessee, gambling more than $27 million online.
The Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL), which oversees the licensing and regulation of online sports wagering in Tennessee, has reported the totals for sports betting wagering and taxes for the time period of November 1-8, 2020.
“In our role as the regulator of this industry we are focused on establishing and supporting a responsible and competitive sports wagering program in Tennessee,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said. “These numbers are encouraging as we work to protect the consumer, promote fairness in sports and regulate this new Tennessee industry that provides critical funds for education, as well as local governments and problem gambling services.”
|Total Amount Wagered (11/1):
|$5,110,000
|AGI (Adjusted Gross Income):
|$ 800,000
|Total Tax:
|$ 160,000
|Total Amount Wagered:
|$22,292,000
|AGI:
|$ 1,746,000
|Total Tax:
|$ 349,000
|Total Amount Wagered:
|$27,402,000
|Total AGI:
|$ 2,546,000
|Total Tax:
|$ 509,000
By statute, on a quarterly basis 80 percent of the tax collected will go to the state treasurer for deposit into the Lottery for Education Account; 15 percent will go to the state treasurer for deposit into the General Fund to be remitted quarterly to local governments on a per capita basis; and 5 percent will go to the state treasurer to be allocated to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to oversee grant programs for problem gambling treatment services.
Tennessee state law permits wagering on sporting events via the internet, mobile device or other telecommunications platforms. Customers must be at least 21 years old to play and physically located in Tennessee at the time a wager is placed.
The TEL serves as the regulator of sports wagering in Tennessee and does not serve as an operator, in accordance with the law. There are no restrictions on the number of licenses that may be issued for interactive sports gaming operations, but licensees and suppliers must meet suitability requirements.