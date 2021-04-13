If you would like to fly but never have your feet leave the ground, the Coffee Airfoilers Model RC Club may be a perfect fit for you.
“We’ve been around for over 60 years,” said Ken Herrick of the local RC flying club, which boasts over 100 members and draws participants from as far away as Colorado and Minnesota to their events. “We have 13 events planned for this year.”
The remote control flying club includes airplanes, helicopters and even rockets, all at its 35-acre facility near the golf course at AEDC.
The facility has a 300-foot paved runway with four taxi strips and six run-up areas. There are also eight tables for getting your plane ready and six safety stands for getting planes running and ready. In addition, they have a covered shelter with over a dozen picnic tables for the protection and family enjoyment.
“We welcome spectators,” Herrick said, noting events like their warbirds event in July draw a large amount of viewers. Their next special event is their Fly Away Cancer Fun Fly on April 17, which donates its proceeds to the Multi-County Cancer Support Network. The gates open at 9 a.m. for the event. Bill Crawford is director and can be reached at 615-969-9288.
Herrick pointed out that spectators get free admission, as funds are generated by charging $25 landing fees for the remote flyers. Last year the Fly Away event raised over $6,000 for the cancer network.
Along with their special events, Herrick said the club offers free flying lessons every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. All you have to do is show up, and they will supply the remote control aircraft and training.
“Young or old,” Herrick said, noting their youngest flier was 10 years old. “The trainers use a ‘buddy box’ to help those who are learning.”
A buddy box allows the trainer to take over control of the aircraft so students do not have to worry about crashing the plane.
“Warbirds, float flies and giant scale are just a few of the special events we hold throughout the year,” Herrick said, noting those who want to know more can go to coffeeairfoilers.com to find full details about the club and their events.
“We want to welcome spectators and perhaps even future fliers,” Herrick said, adding he has been flying remote controls since the 1960s. “It’s fun and a great hobby for the whole family.”