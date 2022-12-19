A Wartrace man was found dead inside a Knob Creek Road residence Tuesday morning after he held lawmen on a night-long standoff.
The man, Rhett (Boo) Brewer, 32, was found deceased when officers entered the residence, located beside the Bethsalem Community Chapel in Wartrace, just before dawn Tuesday. His death was caused by a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lawmen did not fire into the home, leaving the probable cause of death to be suicide.
The night-long standoff began when deputies from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the residence to serve a warrant on him late Monday night. The action came after three women reportedly contacted the Bedford and Rutherford County sheriff’s departments over the weekend claiming Brewer had sent threatening texts. Brewer demanded the women stop contacting his mother or they would be hurt.
When lawmen arrived, Brewer reportedly grabbed a gun and went to the back of the residence. Given the size of the large home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in with their robotic cameras and small drones so the inside of the house could be viewed without immediate risk to lawmen who would have otherwise had to conduct a room-by-room sweep.
Officers from several agencies tried to talk with Brewer through much of the night. However, the negotiations were to no avail as Brewer’s body was found inside the house just before 6 a.m.