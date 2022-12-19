Police lights for crimes

A Wartrace man was found dead inside a Knob Creek Road residence Tuesday morning after he held lawmen on a night-long standoff.

The man, Rhett (Boo) Brewer, 32, was found deceased when officers entered the residence, located beside the Bethsalem Community Chapel in Wartrace, just before dawn Tuesday. His death was caused by a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lawmen did not fire into the home, leaving the probable cause of death to be suicide.