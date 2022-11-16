With the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Wobble Gobble 5K run and walk set for this Saturday, Nov. 19, city officials are advising the community to be on the lookout for runners.
Tullahoma fire and police departments sent out a statement Monday advising caution residents to keep an eye out for the runners during the Wobble Gobble 5K event.
“Please be aware that runners will be present on Saturday morning from approximately 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce Wobble Gobble 5k,” the statement read.
The streets and areas that will affected include: the right lane of Jackson Street from the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center, near West Decherd Street to Eye Care Center near Jack Farrar Lane, the southbound lane of West Atlantic Street from Jack Farrar Lane to West Decherd Street, Lincoln Street between Jackson Street and Atlantic Street.
Alternative routes the fire department recommends taking during the race include Cedar Lane, Washington Street, Clement/East Carrol Street and East Atlantic Street. Officials said traffic should return to normal on Jackson Street by approximately 9 a.m. and Atlantic Street by 10 a.m.
The chamber held the inaugural Wobble Gobble 5k in November 2020 as a way to create a fitness-related fundraiser that will both raise money for the organization and better align with the city’s larger Get Fit initiative started by former Mayor Lane Curlee.
The route of the Wobble Gobble 5k is through Downtown Tullahoma, mainly on Jackson and Atlantic Street, highlighting local landmarks and buildings like the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center, South Jackson Civic Center, multiple historic downtown churches, City Hall, History Park and other buildings and businesses.
Packets can be picked up on the morning of the race at 7 a.m. for registration, with the race start time at 8 a.m. The admission fee is $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 4 through 12.
There will be eight age group awards for the top male and female finishers, along with overall male and female winners for first, second and third place. Additional award categories include the “Seasonal Turkey Award” for the oldest competitor, “Lil’ Turkey Award” for the youngest competitor and the “Tired Turkey Award” for the runner in last place.
Sponsors for the race include gold sponsors Chick-fil-a, FIT Beyond Therapy, Fogarty & Roberson Orthodontics, Sherrill Pest Control and Vanderbilt Tullahoma - Harton Hospital; silver sponsors APG Mold Remediation, Coffee County Bank, Interlocal Solid Waste Authority, Pam Carver of Weichert Realtors, Pet Medical Center, Rachel Ferrell of Keller Williams, SmartBank, Stan McNabb Chevrolet, TLC Family Health & Hormone, TN Vascular NOW Wound Care & Limb Preservation, Tullahoma Lanes and Fuel So Good; and bronze sponsors Adult & Pediatric Dermatology Skin Solutions, Barre Fly Fitness, Billy and Bonnie Philpott of Coffee County Realty, Henry & McCord, Mary Brannon of Swafford's Property Shop, North Jackson Nutrition, One22West, TN Valley Photo & Film, Traders Bank, T-Town Smoothie Café and Tullahoma Lawn Care.