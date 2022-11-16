4A - Wobble Gobble.jpg

With the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Wobble Gobble 5K run and walk set for this Saturday, Nov. 19, city officials are advising the community to be on the lookout for runners.

Tullahoma fire and police departments sent out a statement Monday advising caution residents to keep an eye out for the runners during the Wobble Gobble 5K event.