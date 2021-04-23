Tullahoma Utilities Authority has one of the lowest water rates in the state of Tennessee, according to a survey from Allen & Hoshall, a Tennessee-based consulting firm. The firm recently released the results of a survey on water rates in utilities providers across Tennessee and named TUA as in the top 15 for low rates for water customers.
In May of 2020 the firm contacted utility organizations throughout the state, soliciting information in their water billing rates. Using the compiled utility rate schedules, the survey includes a list of water rates generated for monthly residential volume of 5,000 gallons and 10,000 gallons.
From that survey, TUA ranked 14th lowest out of 108 in water rates for city residents for 5,000—the average water usage for residential customers—and 15th lowest out of 108 in 10,000 gallons of usage.
Rates charged by utilities vary based on population density, utility size, the number of customers served and the complexity of the geography of the region they serve. Rates may also vary among customers of the same utility, particularly when cities extend service beyond their city limits to meet the needs of nonresidents.
TUA currently serves 10,500 water customers while maintaining 270 miles of water mains and eight elevated water storage tanks with a total storage capacity of 4 million gallons. TUA water customers use an average of 3 million gallons of water each day. TUA purchases potable water from the Duck River Utility Commission, whose source is Normandy Lake.
Rate revenue must cover the cost to operate the water systems, maintain the infrastructure and invest in necessary capital improvement projects. The cost to maintain and operate this large water system is funding entirely from water rates, not tax dollars.