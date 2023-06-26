Coffee County Sheriff Department Chief Deputy recently celebrated 30 years working with the department.
Watkins started with the department June 1, 1993 as a correction officer in what was then the “new” jail, located in what is now the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Office.
Watkins transferred to become a road deputy two years later in 1995. He attended basic police school from April 28, 1996 to June 20, 2996.
Watkins was promoted to become an investigator Oct. 8, 1999, then Sargent of Investigations on April 18, 2002 and an Administrative Captain on June 27, 2007.
Watkins became Chief Deputy on Sept. 1, 2018. Throughout his career Watkins has served under Sheriffs Freddy Conn, Ronnie Gault, Steve Graves and Chad Partin.
Partin, who has worked with Watkins going back to being young officers, sometimes the only two on a night shift watching over 200 inmates at the jail, commends his second-in-command.
“(He) has 100% loyalty to the Coffee County citizens,” Partin said.
Veteran law enforcement officer, Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny said that “Frank Watkins is a role model for law enforcement and good citizenry. I have had the pleasure of knowing Chief Deputy Watkins for over 40 years in many capacities. Just like our Sheriff and entire Sheriff’s Department, he has my full faith and confidence.”
Watkins is the son of longtime Tullahoma Fire Chief C.B. Watkins and wife Jean. Frank Watkins had a long interest in law enforcement since his youth.
It all goes back to when his mother witnessed a bank robbery.
Robbery occurred in Estill Springs, but when an FBI agent came to the Watkin’s home, a young Frank was awestruck.
Special Agent Pete High, Watkins recalled, took the time from his investigation to answer a curious young boy’s questions.
“As a little kid, you’re like ‘oooh, what is that?’ He showed me his badge and gun and stuff. I kinda liked that.”
As Watkins got older, he looked at following in his father’s footsteps and go into the field of firefighting, but because of the elder Watkin’s rank and the city’s anti-nepotism policies, he couldn’t work for the city.
Watkins heard that then-sheriff Freddy Conn had some openings at the jail. He applied there and with the city of Tullahoma. The sheriff’s department called and he started June 1, 1993.
“It’s been a great time to work there. There’s the old saying if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. I’ve never worked. I’ve had fun,” Watkins said.
“It’s been an enjoyable time being there, working under four sheriffs. It has been an honor and privilege to work with such great people,” he said, adding that being able to work with the community and help people is something he got from his dad.
“It’s been fun to do, and hopefully, I’ve been a little good at it,” Watkins said. “I look forward to hopefully many more years of being able to (serve). Dad was there for 48½ years. I don’t know if I can beat him but I’m going to try,” Watkins said.