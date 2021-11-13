After being closed for much of the year, Yamato Japanese Steakhouse at 913 N. Jackson St. opened its doors to customers again.
The Japanese restaurant held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony with the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce to officially welcome customers and show off the new upgrades and renovations.
According to owner Xiao Dong Yang, the restaurant was established in Tullahoma in 2008 and decided during last year that it was time for the restaurant to be renovated and be up to date.
“Today is a great day,” Yang said. “We are back.”
Renovations started earlier this year in January and it took about nine months to complete the renovations. Yang said they had a soft reopening a few weeks prior to the grand opening so they could make any necessary adjustments to changes that happened during the renovations like a change in staff.
“When you close down the restaurant, a lot of things change,” Yang said. “We want to be smoother and get everything step by step.”
Along with the décor changes inside and outside the restaurant, both the liquor and sushi bars have been improved on as well. One of the restaurant’s other renovations is the hibachi grill; however, it is currently closed as Yang is searching for a chef.
“The hibachi grill will open back up soon,” Yang said. “I’ll have a sign out and people will stop by and will see that the grill is open.”
With all the changes being to the restaurant, Yang thanked all his kitchen and service staff, manager Ada Liu, his family and friends who have supported throughout the years.
Business hours for Yamato’s is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Yang said they are temporarily closing on Monday’s to clean and sanitize the restaurant. For more go to yamatotn.com or call 931-571-8777.