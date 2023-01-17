While Monday morning had overcast skies and cold temperatures, it did not stop residents from gathering and marching to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the return of the annual march sponsored by the We Care Committee.

With many banks, government agencies and schools closed for the federal holiday, a small crowd of community residents, city representatives and faith leaders met at C.D. Stamps Community Center to make the 0.8 mile march from the community center to Tullahoma City Hall and back for the first time since 2020. Marches did not take place in 2021 and 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day also holds a special significance as 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.