A peaceful protest march held Saturday in Tullahoma went off without a hitch or a whiff of violence, just as organizers had hoped.
Tullahoma’s “We Will Breathe” march, which was held to bring awareness to systemic racism in the community and to protest police brutality, saw hundreds of people gather and march in solidarity Saturday, June 13.
Organizers Myohsha Keith, Gwen Carr, David Clark and Royce Massengil said when the march was announced they were not planning on starting anything violent, and the crowds kept that promise this weekend.
Marchers walked from C.D. Stamps Community Center, 810 S. Jackson St., to city hall, 201 W. Grundy St. and back, chanting and carrying signs with the names of those unjustly killed by police over the years, as well as signs promoting peace, love and unity.
The first eight minutes and 46 seconds of the march were spent in complete silence, in remembrance of George Floyd, an African American Minneapolis man who was killed May 25. Floyd’s death, at the hands of a white police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck while he cried out for help for nearly nine minutes, sparked nationwide outrage over police brutality.
The silence, Massengil said, was “to make a statement” about Floyd’s death as well as the deaths of other black people killed unjustly.
“When you think about that, eight minutes and 46 seconds is a long time,” Massengil said. “Even one minute is a long time. Imagine waiting the full eight minutes and 46 seconds.”
He added that Saturday’s march and the larger Black Lives Matter movement gives “good” police officers everywhere a chance to stand up against those who put a black mark on their profession. Rather than stay silent when injustice happens, police officers who truly want to serve and protect others need to step up to police unions and hold each other accountable for their actions.
“This movement right here is going to make people look and see they are concerned,” he said.
The march brought scores of people from the Tullahoma area and beyond to the community center to stand against racism and police brutality.
Massengil, a Tullahoma native now living in Murfreesboro, said he felt a sense of duty to come back to his hometown and help lead Saturday’s march.
“I couldn’t leave here, go to college and get my education and not contribute something back,” he said.
The march, he said, was a unique opportunity for everyone in the community to come together and participate for the first time.
“We have to start locally to affect everything that’s going on outside of our state and nationwide,” he said. “We just want to bring everybody together and let them know peace.”
Massengil added that Tullahoma is no more immune to systemic racism than any other community. He said Tullahoma more likely suffered from more “hidden” instances of racism than overt ones.
“There are people that we don’t see that are controlling – being puppeteers – that still have that ‘ole boy’ mentality,” he said. “Systematic racism is real.”
Marchers like Hayley Osborne, a former Tullahoma resident who now lives in Murfreesboro, felt compelled to return to their hometown to participate.
“I thought it would make more of a message coming to a smaller community,” she said of her attendance.
Osborne said Tullahoma was not immune to systemic racism just because it is smaller than cities like Nashville or Murfreesboro. She said she witnessed more behind-closed-doors racism in the community, and she was there to shine a light on the problems in the community.
“My sign says, ‘White silence is violence,’” she said, and she believed white people like herself had an obligation to use their privilege to help amplify black voices.
Miranda Ezell, an in-home therapist with Centerstone, echoed Osborne’s sentiments on white privilege.
“I think it’s very important to participate today as someone with a Caucasian background,” she said. “White privilege is a real thing. I think it’s very important for all cultures to come out and show their support. We all matter, but black lives have to [matter] right now.”
Paul Cooley, a leader in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March in January, said the important thing from Saturday is everyone was being heard.
“The important thing is we’re here being seen, no matter by whom,” he told The News. “I believe it is saying we are conscious of what’s going on and we don’t want to just let it idly go by without representing the community.”
Cooley echoed Massengil’s comments that Tullahoma is not immune from racism.
“I think there’s a racism problem just about everywhere,” he said. “In the community it might be smaller or even unseen, but it still existed in Tullahoma.”
Organizer Myohsha Keith said she was originally going to attend marches and protests in Nashville, but decided to wait and bring a group together here in town.
“I wanted to see first how the Franklin County march went, and we saw that one went beautifully,” she said. “Once we saw Franklin County’s turn out for the good, that’s when we knew it was a go for here. We saw the outreach for everybody and knew we could make it happen here.”
Keith also agreed that Tullahoma does have its own systemic racism problem.
“It may not be as big as bigger cities, but it is there,” she said.
Lifelong Tullahoman Steve Berry said regardless of whether or not racism exists in Tullahoma, awareness needs to be brought to the subject.
“Outside our little bubble, there are things that go on in our society, and we need to bring attention to it,” he told The News.
He said he was proud to see so many people join the cause and bring awareness to others’ suffering.
“That’s what we need; we need everybody to come together as one to make the change,” he said.
