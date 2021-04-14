The Webb School Theatre will present “Clue – High School Edition” on the Chapel Stage from April 22 through April 24 at 7 p.m. The production is open to the public, and reservations are required. Masks are required and there will be temperature checks at the door.
Tickets are available at thewebbschool.com with general admission is $10. For more information, call 931-389-5703.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.
The Theatre director is Webb’s speech and theatre teacher Ruth Cordell. Janet Linton is music director and the tech director is Webb’s Spanish teacher Michaela Gilgenbach.
The cast includes: Slate Bowers as Wadsworth; Trey Snell as Professor Plumb; Winston Dugdale as Mr. Green; Elliot Williams as Colonel Mustard; Mason Yoes as Ensemble Man #1, Boddy; Wes Scott-Wetherbee as Chief of Police; Aspen Northcutt as Singing Telegram, Cook; Nova Northcutt as Ensemble Woman; Eva Pagello as Ensemble; Bailey Brock as Scarlett; Mili Walton as Mrs. White; Lucy Wilson as Mrs. Peacock; and Elle Thompson as Yvette.
The Stage Manager, Assistant to Director 1 is Caitlin Jeralds and Stage Manager 2, Wes Scott-Wetherbee. The tech crew includes: Kacey Calhoun, Johnathon Savage, Jayden Anderson, Evie Stewart and Savarna Ghosh.