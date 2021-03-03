After today, Tullahoma City Schools will have no more early dismissals on Wednesdays for students for this semester.
Director of Schools Catherine Stephens sent out an all-call to Tullahoma parents informing them of the change over the weekend, giving them more than a week to work out alternate arrangements for childcare that they will need for the rest of the semester.
“This Wednesday, March 3, 2021, will be our final early release day of this school year,” school administration announced.
According to the call and later social media announcement from the school, the elimination of the 1 o’clock Wednesday dismissals is due to the exhaustion of the school’s snow days during the February winter storm, which saw Tullahoma City Schools students receive a full week off from school, as Monday, Feb. 15, was a holiday for Presidents Day.
Stephens said in order to avoid having to add days onto the spring semester in order to keep a balanced school year, the system would instead see all schools stay until 3 p.m. Wednesdays, just like they do the other four days of the week.
“We are exchanging early release days to avoid having to add more school days to our calendar,” Stephens said in her announcement.
The school system has four stockpiled days it can use to give students a day off for various reasons, either for extensive illnesses among students and/or faculty or for inclement weather, which was the case with this year’s closings.
Stephens told The News in February that she had applied for a waiver for the days to the Tennessee Commissioner of Education, Penny Schwinn, which would allow the school system to keep their allotted stockpile. The former commissioner of education previously approved a waiver for all Tennessee schools several years ago, granting schools three days’ worth of extra time off should they need it, according to Stephens, which is why she applied for the waiver this time around.
However, as of Monday, Stephens said the waiver request was denied by the commissioner, leaving the district to eliminate the early release days in order to avoid extending the school calendar.
According to Stephens, the commissioner was “very kind and understanding” about the situation but noted the state law with the waiver provision in it does not grant the commissioner the authority to waive “instructional days for regular inclement weather days.”