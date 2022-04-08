Tullahoma High School will enter into a new dual enrollment program with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in the next school year, district officials have announced.
The THS welding program will be a dual credit course with the technical school, located in Shelbyville, beginning in the fall 2022 semester.
But in order to facilitate that partnership, the school’s welding components need some major upgrades.
At the most recent meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, Business Director Jason Ray said upgrades to the individual welding booths and the welding fume ventilation system in order to meet TCAT standards.
According to Ray, the system bid out the projects for both upgrades and received only one response, that from Lincoln Electric. The company’s quote for the fume ventilation system was $145,845, and the quote for the individual booths was $48,664 for a total amount of $194,509. Some of that cost would not be a required expenditure for the system, Ray added, as CTE Director Jessie Kinsey will include the booths upgrades in an application for a Perkins grant.
Ray said the hope is that all the work would be completed prior to the start of the next school year in August.
The board voted 6-0 (Amy Dodson absent) to approve both bids from Lincoln Electric.