West Middle School

West Middle School joins other Tullahoma City schools to receive approval for it parking lot to be resealed at a little over $34,000.

In the August meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, Business Director Jason Ray told the board that a couple of years ago SealRite was asked to determine a level of probabilization of each of the school district’s parking lots and determine the need and time to reseal them. Last year, East Lincoln Elementary School, East Middle School and Tullahoma High School’s parking lots were resealed.

