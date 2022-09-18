West Middle School joins other Tullahoma City schools to receive approval for it parking lot to be resealed at a little over $34,000.
In the August meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, Business Director Jason Ray told the board that a couple of years ago SealRite was asked to determine a level of probabilization of each of the school district’s parking lots and determine the need and time to reseal them. Last year, East Lincoln Elementary School, East Middle School and Tullahoma High School’s parking lots were resealed.
Ray said SealRite’s assessment has determined that West Middle School is the next property in need of resealing, and it will also complete the cycle of resealing as assessed by SealRite.
The quoted amount for resealing West Middle School is $34,085.65.
Ray added that this project was originally set for next year’s budget, but because of the timing of the summer project at the high school was completed and paid for by last year’s budget. Because of this, the board has the ability and available funds to do the project for this year’s budget.
The maintenance for the project includes joint and crack sealant, two coat sealing applications, line striping and arrow and handicap markings. The project also comes with a one-year warranty from SealRite on materials and workmanship.
Ray said he and the Building and Grounds Committee recommend SealRite for the project for $34,085.65.
The board unanimously passed the recommendation to approve the bid 6-0. Board member Sid Hill was absent.