FBLA students

West saw five students place when the National Leadership Conference wrapped up in Chicago earlier this month. Those students include, from left, Lillian Villamar, Ellie Simpson, Edward Henry, Thomas Anderson, and Jonathan Rathjen Vallejos.

 Photo provided

West Middle School had five students receive national recognition during the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference that wrapped up earlier this month.

More than 12,000 students and academic advisers from 48 states gathered in Chicago for the leadership conference from June 29 to July 2. West Middle School had 15 students qualify for and participate in the National Leadership Conference based on their performances at the state competition. As a state, Tennesee FBLA totaled 11 placings in 97 events, with the West Middle School chapter accounting for five of those honors.

