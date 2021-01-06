A man faces evidence tampering charges after police saw pot juice dripping from his chin after he tried to eat the evidence.
The suspect, Cody Sweeton, 23, was pulled over by Tullahoma police for not wearing a seatbelt. While talking to him subsequent to the traffic stop, lawmen noticed the driver was “very fidgety” and kept trying to dig around between the seats.
Once out of his car, police noticed something else about him. “I noticed his face and chin had a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana all over it. He also had green saliva in the corner of his mouth, dripping down his chin,” the police report reads.
Confronted by police suspicions, Sweeton denied it was reefer juice on his chin but instead said he had been eating beef jerky and a burger. He changed his tune; however, when police searched his Kia and found a bag of marijuana. At that point, he reportedly came clean, admitting he had taken his time pulling over so he could shove the evidence in his mouth.
“He said the reason it took him so long to stop was because he was trying to eat the marijuana,” the police report concludes.
Sweeton is charged with tampering with evidence, simple possession, failure to yield and not wearing a seatbelt.