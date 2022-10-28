2A - Sid Hill.jpg

Sid Hill

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has set a date for Sid Hill to be sworn in to serve on the Tullahoma School Board, after his apparent absence since election. The motion was raised by Alderman Jenna Amacher.

“It is my understanding that there have been a couple of votes at the school board that have turned up in a 3-to-3 tie,” Amacher said. “I think we need a status update, and I think Mr. Hill needs the opportunity to be sworn in. Also, it is incumbent upon this board to observe and note any vacancies, as well as advertise those in citizen participation forms. Also, it would be incumbent on this board to fill that seat if Mr. Hill did not do his duties or decided he did not want in fact to be sworn in. Right now that seat is in limbo.”