The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has set a date for Sid Hill to be sworn in to serve on the Tullahoma School Board, after his apparent absence since election. The motion was raised by Alderman Jenna Amacher.
“It is my understanding that there have been a couple of votes at the school board that have turned up in a 3-to-3 tie,” Amacher said. “I think we need a status update, and I think Mr. Hill needs the opportunity to be sworn in. Also, it is incumbent upon this board to observe and note any vacancies, as well as advertise those in citizen participation forms. Also, it would be incumbent on this board to fill that seat if Mr. Hill did not do his duties or decided he did not want in fact to be sworn in. Right now that seat is in limbo.”
The remark regarding a tie vote is in reference to the school board’s decision to seek new legal representation for the school system. The school board was considering retaining Henry, McCord, Bean, Miller and Gabriel. The motion failed with a 3-3 tie vote, with board members Kim Uselton, Pat Welsh and Andy Whitt in favor and members Amy Dodson, Teresa Lawson and Gigi Robison against.
Some discussion ensued surrounding the residency and occupation of Hill, which was addressed by city attorney Stephen Worsham. He prefaced his statement by sharing that it was hearsay, from a conversation with previous school board attorney Clifton Miller.
“Having had a conversation with Clifton Miller, who was the school board attorney at the time, Dr. Hill has taken a position in another town, but his family and home remain here. It is his intention to serve on the school board here even though his job is elsewhere. We all know people work a lot of places now, and that’s what he’s chosen to do. That’s the last word I’ve heard; however, I think it’d be a good idea for us to get a report from the Board of Education to make sure. I think it’s appropriate to go ahead and establish the date for swearing him in, and if it doesn’t happen, then we’ll just have to replace him if he does resign; but he has not tendered his resignation, and it has not been accepted by the Board of Education.”
An investigation by The News revealed that Hill has been appointed as the provost of Madisonville Community College in Kentucky, as of 2022, according to the school website. An article published by The Messenger, a paper that serves Madisonville and Hopkins County, Kentucky, announced his selection as provost in July of 2022, prior to the August election.
Mayor Ray Knowis asked Worsham whether Hill would be able to be sworn in by Judge James Conley on his own time, rather than needing to appear in front of the board. Worsham confirmed this.
Alderman Daniel Berry, who serves as the board liaison to the school board, expressed his concern over the wording of the motion.
“The school board is their own elected body,” he said. “We don’t have dominion over them. If Sid does not [swear in] by this date, I don’t believe this board even has the authority to declare that seat vacant. We have no control over that seat. I do think that he needs to be sworn in as soon as possible, but I also think that the courteous thing for this board to do is to reach out to them and ask, ‘what’s the deal?’ It’s a little disrespectful. I would say, instead of this board demanding that someone show up by this date that maybe have a representative of this board reach out to the school board and have a conversation.”
Amacher refuted these comments, stating it was “customary” for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to set a date for swearing-in ceremonies. She went on to say he “should, in fact, take his seat.”
“It is my opinion that that seat is still very much vacant, because he has not sworn in,” she said. “We’ve had an election, and there’s been no swearing-in. Since you are the liaison to the school board,” she said, addressing Berry, “I am a little disappointed that you have not reported on that. Rather, in fact, it probably should have been on you to reach out to Mr. Hill and give us a report.”
Knowis declared this comment inappropriate.
The motion passed 4-3, with Knowis, Alderman Robin Dunn and Berry against and Aldermen Bobbie Wilson, Kurt Glick, Jerry Mathis and Jenna Amacher in favor. The swearing-in ceremony is set for Nov. 14.
A spokesperson for Tullahoma City Schools said Hill is the elected school board member and has not been sworn in. When The News reached out for comment, Hill declined and hung up the phone.