Money

Following changes made to the spending plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds for the fiscal year of 2022-2026, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has yet to approve a new plan.

The original plan was approved in May of 2022, by the previous board, but was later repealed to be revised following the election of new board members. The board postponed making a decision on the plan in October, as discussion arose regarding the amount of funds allotted to hardscape and softscape city improvements along the North Jackson Streetscape, including sidewalks and shrubbery.