Following changes made to the spending plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds for the fiscal year of 2022-2026, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has yet to approve a new plan.
The original plan was approved in May of 2022, by the previous board, but was later repealed to be revised following the election of new board members. The board postponed making a decision on the plan in October, as discussion arose regarding the amount of funds allotted to hardscape and softscape city improvements along the North Jackson Streetscape, including sidewalks and shrubbery.
Initial amendments to the spending plan included the removal of an item referring to a street sweeper, allocating those funds toward box culvert replacements on Jefferson and Monroe Streets. Additionally, excess funds from the purchase of residential garbage trucks and funds allocated for the additional parking at Johnson Lane were both moved to the restroom and concession building projects.
Alderman Jenna Amacher raised her concerns about her suggestions for the Streetscape Plan not being included in the first round of amendments. Her suggestions included a reduction in expenditure for the Streetscape Plan, with a focus on hardscape, as well as coordinating with the Tullahoma Utilities Authority to increase public lighting.
“I would like to see those funds go towards that, and I would like to see the total expenditure of that reduced, with the remaining being able to be allocated towards the various other projects,” she said. “I do think that 1.2 million is still a very large number to focus on things that will die, for lack of a better term, as far as the trees and flowers. We’re also asking for a lot of maintenance and upkeep.”
She also expressed concern about an item on the spending plan that would provide tourism and downtown events with $90,000 for marketing and promotions, saying that the lack of oversight on the allocation and use of the funds required more attention. Alderman Kurt Glick agreed with Amacher’s concerns, raising his own remarks about the allocation of funds.
“I thought that the money could be taken maybe out of the North Jackson Streetscape Plan to provide the extra money for the restroom at Johnson Lane, not to take out the parking on Johnson Lane,” said Glick. “The Johnson Lane project has been ongoing for over 20 years now, and it’s a good chance we have right now to finish up a project before we start on a whole project, the Streetscape Plan. I’d like to see us go back and finish a project.”
Later amendments to the spending plan were discussed at the Nov. 7 study session for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Alderman Bobbie Wilson made a recommendation to add an agenda item to earmark the $90,000 in tourism and downtown event funds for the Tullahoma Sports Council, the Hands-On Science Center, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Council and the South Jackson Civic Center.
Amacher refuted this suggestion, citing hotel/motel tax, which are funds generated by a city for allowing hotels and motels to operate within city limits. Revenues generated by the hotel/motel tax must be designated and used for the promotion of tourism and tourism development.
“If we were to select out those four, we could have pitchforks at our door within a matter of hours of even discussing it,” she said. “I do think that we need to discuss how that $90,000 is spent.”
Alderman Daniel Berry recommended the funds allocated for tourism be moved to make improvements for the Jefferson Street Park, for playground equipment, ADA accessibility, lights and potentially cameras for citizen safety.
Alderman Jerry Mathis seconded the recommendation for cameras, citing conversations with citizens requesting cameras in greenways and other walking areas in the city.
City administrator Jennifer Moody was directed to reach out to city department heads for estimates on improvement costs, as well as looking into camera and lighting costs for public areas.