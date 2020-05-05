The Tims Ford Council, a local nonprofit, recently finished a project just in time for fishing season. The council constructed a Tims Ford’s first wheelchair-accessible fishing dock.
“We are an environmental nonprofit organization. We have been serving Franklin and Coffee counties for 25 years,” President of Tims Ford Council David Jordan said. “We help keep Tims Ford Lake clean. Each year we remove about 6,000 pounds of trash or more from the lake.”
The group also likes to help with other needs around the lake. “Just recently, we constructed a wheelchair-accessible handicap fishing dock at the Fairview boat ramp at Devil's Step in Tims Ford State Park,” he said. “I had been noticing some people in wheelchairs fishing off of the shore. They had no way to access the docks, so we decided we needed to make a wheelchair-accessible one.”
The idea sat on the back-burner for a year or two. Jordan met with the new manager of the state park and shared his idea of the fishing dock. After submitting the plans for approval, Jordan was given a letter by the park authorizing his nonprofit to build the dock.
Jordan spent eight months contacting local businesses, attempting to raise funds in order to begin construction.
Construction on the dock began in January and took about four days total to build. The heavy rainfall at the beginning of the year set the crew back a little bit. Jordan and a whole list of volunteers worked to build the dock. “We put it together away from shore and I had to use rip rock to create pathway down and pile up to the rock to secure a foundation to pour our concrete on. We got a donated price from SMR concrete,” he said. “We started and finished in January, though. Even with the high water levels, we got it done in three weeks.”
A sign was also put up near the dock to let visitors know that the dock is wheelchair-accessible. It also lists the names of each construction volunteer and sponsor that donated to the cause.
“Also, we are in need of members,” he noted.
Right now, the organization has around 50 family memberships. Membership dues are $15 a year per household. The dues help us with supplies. Those interested can mail their information and dues to Tims Ford Council at P.O. Box 843 in Winchester.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.