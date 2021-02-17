The Tullahoma Fire Department maintained the safety of the community and its citizens in stellar fashion, according to the 2020 Annual Report, which was presented to the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen at the Feb. 8 meeting.
According to the report, the fire department responded to just 10 structure fires in the year 2020, which accounted for just one percent of the department’s total calls last year. The total is three more than 2019 and four more than 2018, which saw just seven and six structure fires, respectively.
Over the last six years, the department has seen no more than 11 structure fires each year (2017 and 2015), per the report.
The majority of responses the fire department sees come from medical assistance calls, the report states. Fifty-four percent of the department’s 1,457 total 792 calls in 2020 were medical response calls. The number was a large drop from 2019 and 2018, which saw 1120 and 1039 medical calls, respectively, though larger than the number of medic calls from 2015-2017 (678, 567 and 652).
Responding to motor vehicle accidents with injuries and fire alarms take up 10% each of the department’s calls over the last year, with 141 accident calls and 144 fire alarm runs.
Illegal burn calls made up 91 calls, of 6% of the total calls answered last year, followed by 62 Hazmat calls (4%) and 28 brush/trash response calls (2%). The remaining 13% of calls were “other” calls, which were anything not related to any previous category.
Over the years, Fire Chief Richard Shasteen has credited the department’s small structure fire numbers to the amount of fire prevention education the department puts out into the public.
Community engagement, Shasteen said in the report, is paramount to the department’s operations, as it is “more cost effective than responding to emergencies.”
“This concept applies to the health and welfare of citizens as well as fire prevention efforts,” he said in the report. “A partnership with the public through the participation in our programs and in association with fire prevention activities is necessary for the reduction of hazards and inquiries.”
Over the last year, the department has also seen several major personnel changes, Shasteen highlighted in the report. Two longtime employees - former Deputy Fire Chief Tim Stubblefield and Deputy Fire Marshal Steiner - retired after several decades of service to the department and the people of Tullahoma. Following Stubblefield’s retirement, former Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson was promoted to the Deputy position; Nick Kimbro was also promoted to the fire marshal spot following Steiner’s retirement. The department also brought in a new Assistant Fire Chief in Larry Sloan, who came to Tullahoma from Fayetteville with over 20 years as a career firefighter in both metropolitan and county fire departments.
The fire department also averaged more than 55 inspections a month throughout 2020, per the report. The month with the fewest number of inspections was May, while September came through strong with 93 inspections.
Also highlighted in the report was the department’s portable radio upgrades, which took place over several months in 2020.In addition to purchasing new digital professional grade radios, the department also purchased a new radio repeater, which will assist the Coffee County 991 Communications Center get calls out to the department clearly and efficiently, which contributes to the safety of all emergency responders, including firefighters.
Other upgrades that took place throughout 2020 include new exhaust systems at both fire halls on the north and south sides of town, as well as a spreader and ram to add to the department’s current collection of extrication tools. These extrication tools, the report said, are “used to assist when a victim is trapped in a motor vehicle accident and other situations as needed."