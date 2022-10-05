Alderman Bobbie Wilson cautioned the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen during their recent meeting that if action is not taken soon regarding the tennis courts owned by AEDC, that the surfaces may be demolished, thereby reducing the number of courts available to local tennis enthusiasts and school teams.
The Tullahoma Tennis Association believes the board of mayor and alderman is out of bounds in putting off reinstating an agreement with the Air Force to use the courts along Wattendorf Highway.
In a recent meeting of the board of mayor and aldermen, discussion about re-doing the agreement was delayed until he can be talked about in a work session in January. The TTA call to arms pointed out Alderman Bobbie Wilson tried to get the item on the agenda but it was put off.
“Mrs. Moody forwarded me an email from a concerned citizen about the contract that we had to lease the tennis courts with AEDC,” said Alderman Bobbie Wilson in the recent BOMA meeting. “I requested for that to be added to a study session for this evening, and it was not. It was added to a study session for January of 2023. AEDC is considering demolition of the tennis courts, and right now, citizens don’t have tennis courts to use. I am afraid that if we don’t push this up, it will not be addressed in time.”
The tennis association shared the alderman’s concern that January may be too late.
“That will be too late because the courts will likely be scheduled for demolition if they’re not used and maintained (AF policy),” a mass online post from the TTA reads, calling for the association to take action. “The agreement with the city is at basically no cost, only minor insurance and maintenance (mowing the grass).”
Tennis enthusiasts point out given construction on the high school courts and the fact the country club courts are privately owned, there are no public courts. Along with tennis enthusiasts, the issue is expected to impact the school programs here with the country club being the only potential practice area for the teams.
“The high school courts are scheduled to be finished Nov. 1,” said Ashley Abraham, high school tennis coach. “Currently there are no public courts to practice on. It has presented a problem to begin preseason practice.”
Abraham noted tennis is growing in popularity and there is a need to have more available for schools and the public.
“There needs to be another set of courts available to the community,” she said. “Tennis is a growing sport and I see that continuing.”
The tennis association is urging the public to petition the city board of mayor and aldermen to take action before the air force courts are destroyed.
“We currently have NO public courts in Tullahoma and therefore need you to write our elected alderman and mayor that we need to be able to continue the use agreement with the AF for the courts at Wattendorf,” the TTA post reads, encouraging all tennis players and members of the TTA to contact the board of mayor and aldermen.
“We need everyone to flood the elected officials with emails - now, this week speak loud and clear that we need to reinstate the use agreement for the Wattendorf courts,” the TTA urged. “Show them we have tennis players here.”