Bobbie Wilson

Alderman Bobbie Wilson cautioned the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen during their recent meeting that if action is not taken soon regarding the tennis courts owned by AEDC, that the surfaces may be demolished, thereby reducing the number of courts available to local tennis enthusiasts and school teams. 

The Tullahoma Tennis Association believes the board of mayor and alderman is out of bounds in putting off reinstating an agreement with the Air Force to use the courts along Wattendorf Highway.

In a recent meeting of the board of mayor and aldermen, discussion about re-doing the agreement was delayed until he can be talked about in a work session in January. The TTA call to arms pointed out Alderman Bobbie Wilson tried to get the item on the agenda but it was put off.