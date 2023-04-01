Women and Whiskey.jpg

Julie Cobb, pictured, has studied the history of women in the distilling industry. Today, there are more than a dozen female master distillers. Alex Castle was the first in 2017.

Women are making history in the distilling industry.

Julie Cobb says women’s pioneering efforts in the manufacture of whiskey has been largely overlooked due mainly to it being a man’s world, but women are now taking a shot at breaking through that glass ceiling.

