The votes are in, and Andy Whitt will join Teresa Lawson on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education for the next four years.
According to unofficial results, Whitt ran away with the Tullahoma municipal election, held Thursday, Aug. 5, that saw Tullahoma voters choose two members for the school board. Lawson, the incumbent, who sought her fourth consecutive term on the board, came in second to retain her seat on the board. Whitt garnered 644 total votes, including 324 early votes, 292 Election Day votes and 28 absentee. Lawson ended the election with 376 total votes, including 171 early, 174 Election Day and 31 absentee votes.
After the results came in, Whitt told The News he was “humbled and honored” to have received the majority of the votes to put him on the school board.
“I’m looking forward to getting involved,” he said, noting that he’d have “a lot to learn” while he was “just starting to make my impact on the community and the school system.”
“A lot of my focus is on continuing the great system that we have,” he said. “I also have an interest in the facilities as well—making sure we have good facilities for our children to learn in.”
He reiterated his thanks to the people of Tullahoma for trusting him with the city’s school system.
“I’m just humbled with it,” he said. “I’m really just happy that people were that excited about me running for school board.”
Lawson was equally grateful for the voters for choosing her for another term on the board.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m very humbled. I’m honored to have the confidence of the community again.”
Lawson said it was a close race, but she was looking forward to working with the board continuing to focus on preparing the next generation of learners.
From her first campaign to now, Lawson said she has been able to learn so much about the school system and how it operates.
“When I first ran, we were in the middle of three large capital projects,” referencing the construction of the new East Lincoln Elementary School and the renovations to the Tullahoma High School auditorium and football stadium. “To jump into that was a lot, and I’ve learned a lot. Now, we have a new director. That was 12 years ago, and a lot has changed educationally and in our community, but what hasn’t changed is Tullahoma is known for its school system. I want to help continue that legacy in any way I can.”
Lawson also thanked those who voted for her this election.
“I’m so thankful and appreciative, and I will do my best to make them proud,” she said, noting that she will continue to do what she has been doing over the last 12 years.
“I just want to congratulate them on their win, and I’m looking forward to serving with them,” School Board Chairman Kim Uselton said of the election winners. “I appreciate their willingness to serve.”
Jernigan trailed behind Whitt but came close to Lawson, ending the night third with 358 total votes, including 160 early votes, 182 on Election Day and 16 absentee votes.
Out of Tullahoma’s 12,352 registered voters, only 765 total ballots were cast in the election, which amounts to just 6.19% in voter turnout.
All results are considered unofficial until certified by the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.