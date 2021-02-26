Young ladies looking to be crowned the 2021 Miss Tullahoma can now sign up for the annual pageant.
Signups for the annual Little Miss, Junior Miss and Miss Tullahoma pageants are going on until Friday, March 9, Coordinator Sharon Woodard has announced.
This year’s pageants will be held Saturday, March 27, at Tullahoma High School, Woodard said. She is hoping at least 35 girls sign up for this year’s pageant, as that allows the event to serve as a proper fundraiser for the school.
“We really need to get a minimum of 35 girls,” she said. “The last few years that’s been harder than normal, but we’re hoping this year, since we’ve had COVID and now we’re having all these exciting events going on, that people will be a part of this great Tullahoma tradition.”
In addition to the 35 high school contestants, Woodard says the Junior Miss needs around 15 or so crown contenders and Little Miss needs 10 to 15.
Whereas normally the pageants are held in the THS auditorium, Woodard said this year’s event will be held in the gym in order to allow for COVID protocols to be followed.
“We are asking that you follow COVID protocols like masks and 6-feet distance between groups and families,” she said.
This year’s Miss Tullahoma pageant will also feature a change to the court, Woodard said. In an effort to encourage more participation, particularly from freshmen and sophomore students, each grade level will be represented on the court, based on the same judging criteria as in years past, she said. One freshman, sophomore, junior and senior will represent their grad level as part of the final court.
“The complete court will consist of the queen, first and second runners-up and four class representatives,” Woodard said.
Information on the Little Miss Tullahoma pageant was sent home to parents from the elementary schools, Woodard said, while those looking to participate in the Junior Miss Tullahoma pageant can pick up information from their respective middle schools. Information sheets are available at the front desk of both East and West Middle schools.
To register their child for Little Miss Tullahoma, parents should contact Rhonda Milleville at the high school, 455-2620 extension 3. The pageant is open to girls aged 4 to 6 who live in Tullahoma or attend a Tullahoma school. Junior Miss Tullahoma is open to girls at either East or West Middle schools. Miss Tullahoma hopefuls – girls currently attending the high school – need to visit the THS library to register with Chris Holiday, Woodard said.
Pageant rehearsals will take place the Wednesday prior to the pageant, Woodard said. That day will be March 24. Contestants can buy their tickets that day for just $10 per pageant per person. The schedule for pageant day is: Junior Miss at 2 p.m.; Little Miss at 4:30 p.m. and Miss Tullahoma at 6:30 p.m.
As it has been for the last 50-plus years, Woodard said the pageant is a fundraiser for the high school.
“What we do sometimes with the money is landscaping, work on the theater or whatever clubs and activities need the money, we have that fund there to help fund things that they might be in need of,” she said. “It really goes to the whole school.”
The crowns are provided by Woodard’s Diamonds and Design, and the programs are printed at McMurr’s. This year, Flowers by Faith will donate flowers for the winners and runners-up. If any other business would like to support the event, they should contact Woodard at the high school. The high school phone number is 455-2620.