2A - Bonnaroo.JPG

Due to a breakdown in communication somewhere in the process, Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department, an independent 501(c) 3, is not expecting to receive $15,000 for fire protection coverage provided at the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny said at the Aug. 24 Budget and Finance Committee Meeting that the festival typically pays Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department the $15,000 for fire coverage, but that FEMA guidelines now suggest that for usage of the station’s equipment the festival should be billed $25,000. Manpower is volunteered by the firefighters.