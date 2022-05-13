After slowly dropping in price following a massive surge at the pump at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gas prices have again went on the march upward, topping $4 a gallon and still rising.
The most recent jump has seen the U.S. average price of gas officially break the record set back in the summer of 2008 when it rose to $4.11. It now stands as the highest average gas price in history at $4.17 and climbing daily.
Gas prices jumped, on average, 18 cents over the course of last week in the Volunteer State. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $4.08 which is nearly 18 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.37 more than one year ago. Prices lingered around $4.09 for a gallon of gas in Tullahoma after many local stations kept their prices at $3.99 the week before as prices climbed around the state.
The apparent reason for the resumed uptick in price comes down to supply and demand according to AAA.
"A tight global oil supply combined with expectations of high summer gasoline demand and rising crude oil prices are pushing prices at the pump more expensive this week," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Right now, the state gas price average is only four cents below the previous record set earlier this year in March. It’s unclear if we will surpass that record this week, but if market conditions persist, it’s likely we could set a new gas price record here in Tennessee."
In the past two weeks, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has risen 20 cents to $4.32, a penny less than the record high set on March 11 – a mark that had already been surpassed by late this past week. The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which was hovering near $100 a barrel last week and is now closing in on $110.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.2 million bbl to 228.6 million bbl last week. However, gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.74 million b/d to 8.86 million b/d. Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude oil (WTI) increased by $1.51 to settle at $109.77. Crude prices rose last week after the European Union announced a proposal to ban Russian oil imports within six months, while refined product imports would be prohibited by the end of 2022. The price increases occurred despite continuing COVID lockdowns in China weighing down crude demand and EIA reporting that total domestic crude inventories increased by 1.3 million bbl to 415.7 million bbl, which is approximately 14 percent lower than the storage level at the end of April 2021. Since supply remains tight and the market remains highly volatile, crude prices will likely continue to fluctuate this week, potentially pushing pump prices higher.