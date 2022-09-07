2A - DP-LicensePlate-SiteBanner.jpg

As Tullahoma motorists pick up their new plates, the Dollywood Foundation is asking drivers to consider veering away from the new blue plate and instead put Dolly on their bumpers.

The Dollywood Foundation is reminding Tennessee drivers about Dolly Parton’s Tennessee license plates as the state is now requiring all drivers to get a new license plate. Dolly is giving 100% of the plate sales – over $15 per plate - to support local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library programs in her home state. One plate purchase fully funds one child’s enrollment in the program for a full year.