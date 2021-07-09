Entering day seven of the Air Engineering Metal Trades Council (AEMTC) strike Friday, those on the picket line were still holding firm to their position against National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS) and Chugach. The Council, which represents nearly 700 skilled laborers in the metal trades at Arnold Air Force Base officially went on strike at 1 p.m. Friday, July 2, in opposition to unfair labor practices by the contracting company.
Strikers have taken issue with cuts to supplemental disability insurance plans, which employees are required to pay into. Reportedly, NAS is seeking to cut their coverage from 18 months to 12 months, which union employees say is a non-starter for them.
One union member holding firm on the picket line is Robby Brannan, who celebrated his 16-year anniversary as an AEDC boilermaker in March. He said the union had been losing too much in terms of benefits over the years, and it was time for them to turn the tide in their favor.
“We’ve never had a cost of living raise,” he said. “There’s people out there who think we make all this big money, but with other contracts that we’ve had, we didn’t even get cost of living raises.”
On the disability front, Brannan said he’s seen significant cuts over the years. Throughout his tenure at the base, he said disability coverage has shrunk from an unlimited coverage amount to three years, down further to two years and its current position at 18 months.
“That’s where we stand right now, is at 18 months,” he said. “The people weren’t going to stand by and let that happen again.”
In his opinion, he said, the proposed cut to disability was the “determining factor” in the decision to strike.
“It protects us on the job and off,” he said, citing workplace injuries and off-the-job situations that could force someone to take time off work, like severe car accidents or cancer diagnoses. “People know the stories there. They’re wanting to cut it down to 12 months; anybody could be out for a year for any of those [situations].”
Brannan said he has friends and colleagues who are currently on disability who would be negatively affected through no fault of their own if the proposed cuts come to fruition.
“I have friends on it that could possibly go past a year right now on it,” he said. “Things happen.”
He added he hoped NAS would come back to the negotiating table and come to an equitable agreement, though whether or not negotiations had resumed was a matter of rumor.
“You hear rumors all the time,” he said.
As for whether or not he would remain on strike if a better deal could not be reached, Brannan said he was ready to stick with his union.
“I’ll go as long as my brothers want to go,” he said.
Another striker, who wished to remain anonymous, echoed the concerns over the possible disability cuts. He has worked out at the base as a boilermaker for a little under two years, but worried over his future health.
“If they cut [the disability] down to 12 months, I’m still in my younger years, but 15 to 20 years from now, if my health deteriorates from the job that we do—we weld; we breathe in all the fumes—I may have to go out, and it make take longer than 12 months to get back to where my health could come back to work,” he said.
He said there were several younger employees being brought in through a hiring spree that still had decades of service left in them before they could retire, and having that supplemental disability insurance remain at least at 18 months was imperative.
“I’m sticking to my guns on that one,” he said. “Our health is a big issue, and we never know when our health may go out and we may need that [disability].”
While he’s never experienced a workplace injury, he said he’s come close a few times but lucked out of any serious injury.
“We work in heights and hot conditions,” he said. “It’s not like working in a factory on an assembly line. We’re out in the elements, like rain or snow—it doesn’t matter; we’re outside every day.”
In the long-term, he said, working in those conditions could have any number of effects on their health, so keeping the disability set was something he and his brothers and sisters on the line were not willing to budge on.
Brad Harwood, a sheet metal worker out of Chattanooga, Local 5, said he was also concerned about having permanent employment at AEDC. Currently, he’s a subcontracted, or temporary, employee who drives in from Chattanooga every day.
Harwood said he’s unhappy that Chugach has salary limitations for permanent employment.
“They want me to cut back at 80 percent to go work out here, when I’m out here working as a temp making my regular union scale,” he said. “To get hired on out here, I have to cut back to 80 percent for three years.”
In order to be hired on permanently, he said, higher-ups say sheet metal workers like Harwood, who began in the industry in the mid-1990s, have to come in like they’re brand new employees with no experience or certifications. He has several certifications plus is nearly 30 years of experience as a journeyman, which makes the Chugach offer insulting.
“If I stay on temp, I make my same money I make in Chattanooga,” he said. “But if I hire on, I’ll be making 20 percent less than what I’m supposed to. That 80 percent cut back is a big cut back after you’ve worked so hard to get built up.”
Between the rising insurance costs and the pay cutbacks, Harwood said it was an easy decision to support his brothers and sisters on the picket line.
Additionally, he told The News, a message was sent out to some employees saying if they did not cross the picket line and come to work immediately, they would be terminated and forever barred from returning to the base.
Sheila Gideon, Communications Specialist for NAS, said this claim is separate from the current negotiations between NAS and AEMTC.
“Chugach Federal Services, a teaming subcontractor to NAS, hires wage employees under a Construction Labor Agreement separate from the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the AEMTC, for work under the Test Operations and Sustainment contract at AEDC,” she told The News. “This CLA is with the Building Trades, not the Metal Trades. The CLA requires these employees to come to work in the event of a strike by another union. This has been confirmed with the Building Trades leadership in Chattanooga.”
Todd Burgin, also of the Sheet Metal Smart Local 5 out of Knoxville and Chattanooga, said he was proud to support his brothers and sisters on the picket line.
Burgin said cuts to disability hurts more than just the employees who may need to use it; it also hurts those employees’ families.
“They’ve got the impact of everything that’s going on,” he said, “because [the employees] are out here trying to make a living for their families, and you’ve got people in those big offices that don’t care if you make a nickel so long as you’re in here working.”
The last time Burgin took part in a strike was in 1985, he said, and things then and now were just as tense.
“It’s not exciting, because your people are sitting out here with no money coming in right now while they’re fighting,” he said. “They’re out here because it’s important. It’s not any fun. It’s what they’re forced to do.”
He said he remains hopeful that NAS understands just what the union is asking for and agrees to a better offer.
Jimmy Hart, the president of the metal trades department, AFL-CIO, echoed the characterization of the strike Burgin made.
“No one wins in a strike,” he said. “There are no winners, and everybody loses. The workers lose, the company loses, the customers lose and the community loses.”
Sometimes, however, disagreements must be settled, he said, and this is the form that those disputes are adjudicated.
“The Air Engineering Metal Trades Council is fully committed to negotiating a fair, equitable agreement that serves all,” he said. “We are ready, willing and able to do so at any time.”
While the union waits for NAS representatives to return to the negotiating table, Hart said, those on the line have and will remain respectful while “standing tall for what they believe in, which is health care, good wages and fairness.”
“They’re not ready to give away anything economic without the case being made to them why it needs to be done,” he told The News. “All their demands are fair.”
Gideon confirmed to The News that representatives of both AEMTC and NAS resumed negotiations Thursday, July 8, at the request of AEMTC.
“As a result of these negotiations, NAS offered a revised Last, Best and Final proposal to the AEMTC,” she said. “AEMTC leadership has indicated they intend to schedule a ratification vote on this revised Last, Best and Final proposal with their members Friday evening.”
As of press time, it was unconfirmed if the AEMTC was voting to ratify the revised proposal from NAS.
This is a developing story. We will update it as we have more information.