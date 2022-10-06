3A - local group 1st responder.jpg

Veronica Patterson has been an outspoken advocate of suicide awareness prevention in the wake of the suicide death of her husband, Manchester Police Captain Chris Patterson who took his own life in October 2020. The county has passed funding to help with counseling for first responders.

Patterson has nothing but love for the men and women of MPD. It’s that dedication to the department that drives her to push for more to be done to help first responders.