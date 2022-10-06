Veronica Patterson has been an outspoken advocate of suicide awareness prevention in the wake of the suicide death of her husband, Manchester Police Captain Chris Patterson who took his own life in October 2020. The county has passed funding to help with counseling for first responders.
Local woman Veronica Patterson is an outspoken advocate for the suicide awareness and prevention. She lost her husband, Manchester Police Capt. Chris Patterson to suicide in October 2020.
Patterson has nothing but love for the men and women of MPD. It’s that dedication to the department that drives her to push for more to be done to help first responders.
“A lot of times people just don’t know what to do,” she said.
Patterson recently went to the county as an outreach coordinator volunteering with Family Counseling Center, a Christian nonprofit, to offer the county a program that will provide first responders and their families free counseling sessions. The Budget and Finance Committee approved funds for the program, and the matter will go before the full commission next month.
Patterson has looked closely at what Davison County offers its officers in the way of mental health support, and feels like some of their program can be used locally as a model.
In the two years since Chris’ death, little has changed. There’s a touching memorial at the police department, and proclamations signed supporting the cause. But still there’s nothing offered to reach out to officers who see and deal with trauma daily.
Patterson said that police are family. She knows cops; she lives in a family of police. The one thing she’s learned is officers will talk to officers when they won’t talk to anyone else.
“Chris was talking. Everyone knew. When we first lost him, everyone said (they) knew something wasn’t right. It’s hard to look back at that because there’s breakdowns,” she said. “You have to learn from it and analyze and say this is where it went wrong.”
The program offered will include six sessions for first responder and their family (the county will include firefighters, EMS, rescue and dispatchers) and will include peer counseling training.
“It’s not just one check-in, it’s multiple check-ins and whatever is out of their scope, that’s when there’s a referral out,” Patterson said. “It’s more eyes on the ground then, having that network in place to quickly to refer into rather than having to wait months and months for a counseling appointment.”
Patterson said that what helped her was talking to others who had shared similar loss. For officers, there are stresses in their job that they don’t unload.
“One time Chris had worked a suicide. He came home and talked about it,” Patterson recalls, asking how he sees that and it not bother him.
Chris told her, “It does bother me. I just try not to think about it.”
Patterson explained, “That’s how they deal with things. They just push it aside and don’t deal with it, but we all know that a lot of times when you do it all comes back.”
The program, Patterson said, is not limited to suicide prevention, it’s about helping those live better lives. First responders have higher rates of suicide, alcohol abuse and divorce than other segments of the population.
Patterson and the Family Counseling Center will present details of the program to the city in the coming weeks.
She stresses how much support the department gave her in the wake of her husband’s death. She said that officers were instrumental in mentoring her daughter as she was in police academy at the time. Patterson said that the department is still a friend to the family and check in on them regularly.