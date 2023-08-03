In 2022, Tullahoma was recognized as a “Great American Defense Community.” The Association of Defense Communities recognized that our city has many organizations that embody their motto: One Community. One Mission.
One particular organization participates in more patriotic and community service programs than most, the Tullahoma High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC) program. Although most of the cadets in this program never actually serve in the military, they do learn lifelong leadership skills, teamwork, and discipline, as well as gain an understanding of the military services and the need for a strong national defense.
Under the leadership of Col. Jeffrey Johnson, the MCJROTC Wildcat Company continues its rich tradition of excellence. As this organization gears up for another year, a look back at last year’s accomplishments is warranted.
Volunteering over 2,000 hours supporting community events, the Wildcat Company has supported the Tullahoma Christmas Parade, Wreaths Across America, Alzheimer’s Purple Olympics, Kiwanis Club events, Food Box packing, Shepherd's House Supply Drive, 41A Music Festival, Coffee County Animal Shelter dog food drive, Highland Rim Ride of Silence, Special Olympics, Mach TN Sprint Triathlon and numerous Veterans Day/Veteran Ceremonies and Parades in the region. In addition, the Wildcat Company provided over 20 color guard details in support of the community, veterans organizations (i.e., American Legion, VFW, Freedom Sings USA) and school-related events. The cadets also supported the THS football team during five home games with the 12th Man Team. Furthermore, the JROTC coordinated a Veterans Appreciation Night recognizing all local veterans, active duty and retired personnel and supported the Quilts Across America that formally recognized a worthy hero for valor. The Wildcat Company coordinated and participated with the Tullahoma Fire Department in the Walk To Remember commemorating the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. In addition, the Wildcat Company raised over $8,000 to help fund various activities throughout the academic year.
The cadets of Wildcat Company are great Ambassadors of our city as they travel to competitions throughout the Southeast. The Drill Team placed second at the Mt Juliet HS and Hendersonville HS drill competitions. The Rifle Team competed in four postal matches and four shoulder-to-shoulder matches; finished first at Mt Juliet High School and fourth in the Middle TN Junior Olympic air rifle match.
Today’s military, defense contractors and businesses need protection against cyber-attacks. The CyberPatriot team competed at the Gold Level finishing first in the State Competition and fifth nationally overall.
Each year, over 30 civic, military and veteran organizations gather in May to recognize the achievements of these cadets. JROTC awards ceremonies are solemn and distinguished events that recognize the dedication and outstanding achievements of cadets. It aims to honor their service and inspire others through their remarkable examples. I want to highlight four cadets receiving the highest honors.
Cadet Captain David Mason, the cadet company commander, served four years in the program. This fall, Cadet Mason will attend Marion Military Institute, Marion, Alabama, for two years through the Early Commissioning Program, then transfer to the University of Alabama Huntsville for his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical/Aerospace Engineering. He received the American Legion Military Excellence Bronze Medal, the President Volunteer Service Medal – Bronze and scholarship checks from the Marine Corps League - BGen Shofner Det #1128 and LtCol Brett Hart, USMC Memorial Award from the Hart Family. He was recognized for his outstanding cadet performance, demonstrated qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability, as well as a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of JROTC. Additionally, he provided over 100 hours of community service and demonstrated steadfast leadership during all student-led activities. Lastly, Cadet Captain Mason competed at the Marine Corps National 3-Position Air Rifle matches at Anniston, AL and made the Tennessee Second Team – All-State 3- Position Air Rifle Team (Sporter Class) for marksmanship.
Cadet 1st Lieutenant Taylor Kaiser is the cadet company executive officer and has been part of the program for three years. Cadet Kaiser will graduate this year and plans to attend the fire academy to become a firefighter. He also plans to attend a 4-year university to receive a degree in criminal justice. He received the Sons of the American Revolution Medal, the Best Drill Cadet Medal and the Gung-Ho Award. Additionally, he received the Kiwanis Jim Brown Memorial Scholarship from the Tullahoma Kiwanis Club. Cadet Kaiser was recognized for his superior patriotism, leadership, military bearing, scholarship and general excellence in JROTC. He was a key member of the Color Guard, Drill Team, Rifle Team and Physical Fitness Team. He participated in countless community service activities and fundraising activities.
Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Jillian Gillis was the cadet company supply officer and has been part of the program for two years. Cadet Gillis will return to the program for the 2023-2024 academic year. She received the Daughters of the American Revolution Medal, the President Volunteer Service Medal, The Most Outstanding Cadet (Leadership Education Level III for Juniors) and the JROTC Volunteer of the Year Award. Part of the MCJROTC Program is community service and volunteering for numerous civic opportunities. Cadet Gillis not only had the most community service hours but also led many of these efforts. She was recognized for demonstrating loyalty and patriotism and having a demonstrated record of military and scholastic achievement in JROTC. She also demonstrated qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of JROTC training. Lastly, Cadet Gillis is an active participant on the Drill Team, Color Guard, Rifle Team and 12th Man Team.
Cadet Gunnery Sergeant Sunni Stowe is the cadet company police sergeant and has been part of the program for two years. Cadet Stowe will return to the program for the 2023-2024 academic year. She received the American Legion Scholastic Excellence Bronze Medal, the President Volunteer Service Medal and the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award. She was recognized for outstanding cadet performance, demonstrated qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability, as well as a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of JROTC. Additionally, her superior academic performance and /or achieving a Scholastic “A” in JROTC is superb while ranking in the upper 10 percent of the JROTC class and Tullahoma High School Class of 2024. She demonstrates outstanding qualities in military leadership and actively participates in constructive student activities, including the Drill Team and Color Guard.