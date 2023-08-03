MCJROTC Article
Photo provided

In 2022, Tullahoma was recognized as a “Great American Defense Community.” The Association of Defense Communities recognized that our city has many organizations that embody their motto: One Community. One Mission.

One particular organization participates in more patriotic and community service programs than most, the Tullahoma High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (MCJROTC) program. Although most of the cadets in this program never actually serve in the military, they do learn lifelong leadership skills, teamwork, and discipline, as well as gain an understanding of the military services and the need for a strong national defense.