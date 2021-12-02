In order to send the Wildcats off to the BlueCross Bowl with a celebration, Tullahoma City Schools will host a communitywide pep rally inside Wilkins Stadium tomorrow from 2:30—3 p.m. The Wildcats are headed to their first ever state championship game, taking on the two-time defending champions Elizabethton Cyclones in the TSSAA Class 4A State Football Championship in Chattanooga.
Initially, the high school planned for a traditional pep rally to take place in the gymnasium. However, to ensure that community members, including THS alumni, former Wildcat football players and more could attend and maintain adequate spacing, the school elected to move the festivities outside into Wilkins Stadium, where the Wildcats have made decisive stands against football opponents all season.
The high school will also conclude its school day at 2:15 p.m. tomorrow in order to ease the transition from the school day to the pep rally and to welcome the community to the campus. There will be a supervised area for those students who do not wish to attend the pep rally but cannot leave until the traditional 3:15 p.m. release time.
Wildcat Head Coach John Olive said the last few days have been unique but he has embraced every part of the state championship week. The amount of support the players and coaches have received from the community has been “unreal.” That support also included assistance from the University of the South at Sewanee, which hosted the Wildcats Wednesday for a special practice to allow the ‘Cats to familiarize themselves with the field conditions they’ll face this weekend.
“I cannot believe how the community has rallied around these young men, our program and our school,” Olive said. “We’re thankful for those community members and to Sewanee for allowing us to come up here and practice, which allowed us to get some experience playing on a college field, which is what we will be playing on Saturday at UTC. It was good to be up here on artificial turf during the daytime, because we are going to be kicking off at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. There were a lot of good things that came from coming up here and practicing on this field.”
Following the pep rally, the Wildcats will depart from Tullahoma High School with a police escort at 4:30 p.m. At that time, the community is invited and encouraged to line the sides of North Jackson Street at the high school for a special send-off for the team.
“That will be pretty exciting,” Olive said. “We’ve left out of here before with police escorts and people lining the streets, but I think it’s going to be double or triple that this time. I’ve talked to Officer Willie Young, and he said the escort might go on forever, because they’ve had so many volunteers want to escort us. It’s going to be an exciting time, and it’s going to be something that creates a memory for these young people and coaches that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”
The Class 4A championships, called the BlueCross Bowl, is set to get underway at 11 a.m. Eastern Time/10 a.m. Central Time, this Saturday. Tickets for the game can be purchased online through gofan.co. For those who cannot make the trip to Chattanooga, an audio feed will be broadcast on the radio at 93.9 The Duck and on YouTube from the TUA LightTube channel. Video of the game will also be available courtesy of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Network at this link.