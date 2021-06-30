Wildcat youth football camp opens July 12

The Tullahoma Wildcats will play host to a football camp July 12-14 for students 2nd through 8th grade.
According to Tullahoma Wildcats Head Coach John Olive, the camp will be held daily from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tullahoma High School Creed McClure Complex. Registration will be the opening day of event and will begin at 8 a.m., so parents are asked to arrive early that morning.
“It is important parents are there the first day to sign medical release and registration forms,” the coach said, noting the cost for camp is $65 for each participant and $50 for each additional sibling, meaning there is a break for families who have more than one camper.
The campers will be divided into age groups and in offensive and defensive positions.
“The fundamentals of the game of football will be emphasized and each day they will play flag football,” the coach revealed. “The middle school-aged campers will be challenged to learn more advanced techniques.”
All campers will receive a Wildcat T-shirt and will compete for individual awards. For more information call 931-454-2630 or check the THS football social media accounts.