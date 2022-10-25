Evacuation advisories were issued Tuesday morning as fire raged on the mountainous border of Warren and Sequatchie counties after a trespasser allegedly touched off a blaze on the Isha property located in the remote reaches of Harrison Ferry Mountain on Monday.

“Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. (Warren County) is strongly recommending that all residents of Isha and Curtistown evacuate immediately,” the bulletin from the sheriff’s department urged at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, advising shelters had been set up at the Harrison Ferry Fire Department for anyone who needs a shelter.

