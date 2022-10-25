Evacuation advisories were issued Tuesday morning as fire raged on the mountainous border of Warren and Sequatchie counties after a trespasser allegedly touched off a blaze on the Isha property located in the remote reaches of Harrison Ferry Mountain on Monday.
“Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. (Warren County) is strongly recommending that all residents of Isha and Curtistown evacuate immediately,” the bulletin from the sheriff’s department urged at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, advising shelters had been set up at the Harrison Ferry Fire Department for anyone who needs a shelter.
The blaze started from a campfire set by a man who had allegedly been warned to stay off of Isha property. The suspected trespasser, Robert Vincent Halter has been arrested and charged with reckless burning.
Isha is an internationally-renowned meditation retreat deep in rural Warren County. Their website describes the campus as “a breathtaking mountain retreat created to build a foundation of complete well-being. The center offers the essence of yogic science in its purest form, through classical yoga and meditation classes within powerfully energized spaces such as the Adi Yogi: The Abode of Yoga. Guests journey from around the globe to visit this unique destination to relax, reflect, and reconnect with nature in a tranquil oasis nestled in Tennessee’s spectacular Upper Cumberland.”
The fire was whipped by strong winds Monday evening into Tuesday morning and the situation was said to be “back to square one” as of sunrise Tuesday morning. The fire had earlier been described as “contained but not controlled” as of late Monday night.
The gusting winds combined with the recent dry weather and falling leaves, became a perfect storm for the spread of the blaze that had over 100 fire fighters battling it throughout the night. The assault on the blaze in the remote mountainous region included the setting of back burns in hope of sapping fuel from the approaching wild fire that was being spurred on by 30 mile per hour gusts. While trying to control the blaze, job-one for fire fighters was to keep the fire from damaging structures and endangering lives as fire trucks were being stationed close to homes Tuesday morning.
Warren County Executive Terry Bell has asked that a state of emergency be declared as guardsmen were responding to help control the fire Tuesday morning.
While the perfect storm fanned the blaze, it may be a storm that helps end the blaze as heavy rains were anticipated Tuesday afternoon and fire fighters were in hopes Mother Nature would help turn the tide