Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is now accepting submissions for its 8th annual Tennessee wildlife and landscape photo contest.
Submissions can be made from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 at tnwf.org/Photo-Contest. Photographers can submit one photo with a $5 suggested donation, five for $10 and $20 for 20 photos. This donation helps support the Federation’s mission to lead the conservation, sound management, and wise use of Tennessee’s wildlife and great outdoors as well as defray costs for this program.
A panel of judges will select the best photos to be featured in the Federation’s 2023 calendar and across the Federation’s digital platforms. Winners will also receive a variety of prizes including Patagonia gift cards up to $250, Federation apparel and Patagonia duffle bags.
“Everyone at the Federation enjoys seeing the photo contest submissions each year,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer, Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “It’s a great way for us to showcase and share beautiful imagery of wildlife and nature across the state that not everyone gets the chance to see.”
The deadline to submit photos is 11:59 p.m. CT Aug. 31. Voting for the People’s Choice winner will be open to the public on Sept. 8.