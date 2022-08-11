Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is now accepting submissions for its 8th annual Tennessee wildlife and landscape photo contest.

Submissions can be made from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 at tnwf.org/Photo-Contest. Photographers can submit one photo with a $5 suggested donation, five for $10 and $20 for 20 photos. This donation helps support the Federation’s mission to lead the conservation, sound management, and wise use of Tennessee’s wildlife and great outdoors as well as defray costs for this program.