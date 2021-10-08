The city of Tullahoma now has two more full-time positions.
At its Sept. 13 meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved converting one part-time position in the finance department into a full-time position and adding a second full-time position in the office of the city administrator. The city now has a full-time Grants Coordinator position in the finance department and has added Jordan Wilkins as the new full-time Assistant to the City Administrator.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the need for the full-time grants coordinator position stems from the “unprecedented high volume of grants and loans, including state and federal reimbursements for weather-related emergencies, CARES Act funding, the Governor’s Local Support grants and the city’s own small business loan programs.”
The move converted a part-time financial analyst position into the full-time grants coordinator position, which would then be responsible for attending all trainings and handling all financial reporting and administrative support related to the American Rescue Plan funds, Governor’s Local Support grants, FEMA or TEMA grants and other state or federal grant programs that may be awarded to the city. Additionally, the position would handle all communications and administration of the city’s small business loan programs and work with Mayor Ray Knowis, Moody and the Community Development Department on any new programs initiated to support small businesses and entrepreneurs, including the recently applied for downtown façade grant program.
“It is believed that by creating a full-time, better compensated position, the City will be able to recruit a candidate with a higher skill level and more longevity than we have been able to attract with the part-time position,” Moody said in a memo on the subject.
This position would be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act for up to three years, according to Moody. After that time, the city could elect to fully fund the position in the future. The city will need to approve a budget amendment for FY22 in order to accommodate the converted position.
The board unanimously approved the conversion of the finance department position.
Additionally, the city approved the conversion of former part-time administrative intern Jordan Wilkins’ position to the full-time Assistant to the City Administrator.
According to Moody, Wilkins has been working with the city in both a paid internship and an unpaid internship since the spring of 2021. He was first an unpaid intern while he was completing his final semester of a master’s program in public administration (M.P.A.) from Tennessee State University. Upon his graduation, he has continued working with the city in his part-time administrative intern position.
Throughout his tenure with the city, Wilkins has initiated new projects, such as the Tennessee Music Pathways applications, and assisted with the planning and implementation of existing projects, including the city’s Independence Day Celebration.
According to Moody, many of the duties assigned to Wilkins were formerly assigned to Winston Brooks who formerly held the Community Coordinator position. Brooks was then named Community Development Director then, as the Planning and Codes Department was reorganized, his role has since changed to be more involved in the community planning and economic development responsibilities. Much of the time Brooks was previously able to devote to grants administration and writing, website and social media communications and planning community events has been replaced by working with prospective businesses and the development community.
Luckily, Moody said, Wilkins’ arrival in Tullahoma corresponded well with the need for someone to take up the duties and responsibilities previously held by Brooks.
“He is experienced and well-suited to assist the City by providing the public assistance that is much needed, particularly during this time as we look for state and federal support for major capital improvements and transportation projects,” Moody said in a memo on the subject.
Wilkins new position officially takes effect in October, according to the memo.
Alderman Jenna Amacher opposed adding a new position to the city government while there were department head positions that needed to be filled. At that time, both the parks and recreation director and fire chief positions were still held by interim leaders. Kenneth Pearson has since been named the Tullahoma Fire Chief, though J.P. Kraft is still acting as the interim Parks and Recreation Director until that position is filled.
Ultimately, the board approved the position and associated costs in a 6-1 vote with Amacher opposed.