A proposed bill - HB2721/SB2896, also known as the Parental Oversight of Public Libraries Act – which mandates the election of oversight panels to make decisions regarding library materials, is seeing opposition from national and local groups, including local library officials.
The bill would obligate each public library to establish a parental library review board comprised of five adults.
“The board shall determine whether any sexual material provided to the public by the public library is age-inappropriate sexual material. To make such determinations, the board shall convene public hearings at which members of the community may present concerns to the board. After receiving comments from the public, the board shall examine individual instances of the questioned sexual material to determine whether it is age-inappropriate sexual material under this section,” the bill states.
The board may also order any material deemed to be age-inappropriate sexual material to be removed from public access by minors at the public library.
PEN America, a nonprofit describing itself as working to ensure people have the freedom to create literature and to convey information and ideas, called the proposed bill “unwarranted, un-American, and unconstitutional intrusion into children’s right to read.”
Tennessee Library Association (TLA) echoed these sentiments.
The bill undermines “the authority of existing library boards to set and maintain policies granted within the Tennessee Code,” according to TLA.
“Governing boards and librarians within each community already endeavor to provide enriching and valuable reading/viewing materials and programs to their users. Local boards already possess the full authority to set policies for their library’s public meeting spaces, and work hard to provide equal access to those spaces. HB2721/SB2896 mandates the election of oversight panels to make final decisions regarding library materials ‘of any kind,’ therefore undermining the authority of existing library boards to set and maintain policies granted within the Tennessee Code,” TLA’s statement reads.
According to TLA, the bill would mandate unnecessary legislation, “placing an added burden of government oversight on local library boards.”
“TLA is proud of our ongoing partnership with state lawmakers to meet the needs of our public libraries and the communities they serve. Should HB 2127/SB 2896 continue to take shape, TLA is committed to continuing our work to protect the free and open access to information within Tennessee libraries,” TLA’s statement reads.
Director of Coffee County Manchester Public Library Pauline Vaughn said she supports TLA’s position.
“We already have a governing board within each library and the state has rules and laws that regulate them,” Vaughn said. “Also, librarians are trained in developing collections that support all age groups and diverse interests. Private review boards are a slippery slope to censorship.
“One person shouldn’t decide what another person’s child will read or not read,” Vaughn said. “Some children might need a particular material to read and they should have access to it.”
According to PEN America, children’s and young adult books featuring LGBTQ characters and issues would likely be the target of attempted censorship in libraries. These topics frequently make the American Library Association’s Top 10 Most Challenged Books List.
Reading stories that acknowledge LGBTQ experiences, in which people in the LGBTQ community can recognize themselves and their families, reinforces their sense of self-worth and helps them overcome feelings of social marginalization,” according to the National Coalition Against Censorship, of which PEN America is a member.
The proposed bill has been placed on the Senate Government Operations Committee calendar for March 11. Senator Janice Bowling, representing Coffee County, serves as vice chair for the committee.