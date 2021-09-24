The Coffee County redistricting committee is working to adjust the district map using population data from the 2020 census through a series of meetings that are currently ongoing. The committee will make a recommendation to be approved by the full commission.
By redrawing the map, the number of commissioners, the existence of caucuses and the number of school board seats are at play.
The redistricting process happens every 10 years, but counties are only required to make changes if the deviation between the two districts with the highest and lowest population growth totals 10% or more. Due to explosive growth in some districts and negative growth in others, Coffee County is required to make changes to its map, either by moving district lines or redrawing them completely.
“Most counties are voting on this at the end of September,” said Heather Duncan, Coffee County’s longtime Circuit Court Clerk who now serves as the county’s CTAS consultant assisting with the redistricting process.
Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar added that time is of essence in the process, since the 2022 elections are looming on the near horizon.
“The quicker the better,” Farrar said. “The election commission is going to have to find places to vote.”
Duncan summarized the census findings by noting some county districts saw extreme movement in their population. District 3 in Manchester experienced the highest growth with 19%, while District 21 in Tullahoma saw the lowest growth, with a negative 12.5%.
“Manchester grew; Districts 3 and 4 saw drastic changes,” she noted. “You lost more in your rural area than you gained. In order to ensure fair representation for county residents, districts must be changed, providing an opportunity to reevaluate what plan will work best for the county.”
Duncan advised that most counties are reducing their number of districts and commissioners. She added that having fewer districts and commissioners saves money and typically improves operational efficiency, but she stressed that it is ultimately up to the county commission to decide which way to go. Currently the county has 21 districts and 21 commissioners. Counties can have as few as nine commissioners or as many as 24.
At one redistricting meeting, held Sept. 15, commissioners discussed how different plans will impact the county commission, county school board districts and the election commission, which will have to find a suitable polling place for each district if changes are made.
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham, chairperson of the committee, voiced concerns that having fewer commissioners could create a problem for committees that need a quorum (typically three of five) to conduct business. She noted that attendance and willingness to serve on committees are currently issues plaguing the commission.
Keeping district lines confined to city limits and rural areas is also a priority for some commissioners, who want to preserve the current informal caucus system that exists within county government. The caucus system splits the 21 commissioners into three distinct groups for Manchester, Rural Coffee County and Tullahoma. Caucuses meet separately to discuss upcoming commission meeting agendas instead of meeting together in one joint work session.
The caucus system has been used in Coffee County for decades, but according to Duncan, it is not a common practice.
“You are one of two (counties) in the state,” Duncan said. “There should be more commissioners here (to give input.)”
Duncan noted the district lines are currently uneven and not all of them follow major highways or quadrants, making it more difficult for citizens and candidates to identify their boundaries.
“We want to have districts make some sort of geographic sense,” Duncan said. “They don’t right now.”
Commissioner Dennis Hunt argued that the caucus system divides, creating an “us against them” atmosphere that has been perpetuated over the years.
“I, for one, would like to see the district lines drawn up to maintain the 21 (districts), but eliminate caucuses,” he said. “I think all 21 of us ought to be in work sessions anyway.”
Dwight Miller pointed out the present odd number of 21 on the commission makes tie votes less likely.
“I lean toward an odd number, rather than 18,” he said but acknowledged that a tie vote can happen even with an odd number of commissioners.
“The commission had an issue with a tie voted when filling the district 8 vacancy in 2019,” Miller pointed out. “One kept abstaining. I don’t believe in abstaining unless you have a real reason.”
The committee met once again Wednesday, Sept. 22, to finalize the new district map and work on district boundaries. Ultimately, the committee recommended the nine-district map with three caucuses be sent to the full Coffee County Commission on a unanimous vote. The new map consolidates certain pockets of existing commissioners, including three Tullahoma commissioners.
According to Farrar, the new District 1 will comprise of the former Districts 1 and 3; the new District 2 will comprise of former Districts 2 and 4; the new District 3 will cover the former Districts 10 and 11; the new District 4 will comprise of the former Districts 8 and 9; the new District 5 will cover the former Districts 12-13 and 14; the new District 6 will cover the former Districts 5-6 and 7; the new District 7 will comprise of the former Districts 17, 19 and 20; the new District 8 will include the former Districts 15 and 16; and the new District 9 will cover the former Districts 18 and 21.
The new map will see the number of commissioners reduced from 21 to 18, as each district will have two commissioners. Further, Farrar told The News, Manchester will have four total commissioners, Tullahoma six and rural Coffee County will have eight, if the plan is approved by the full commission.
Additionally, Cunningham recommended, the new district map would see nine members of the Coffee County School Board – one per each district, corresponding to the district number – which the committee also unanimously approved.
Also for the full commission to consider as the redistricting plan is finalized are certain county offices like road superintendent and constable. The county currently has a set number of constables that cannot be changed unless by a Private Act from the county commission. Private Acts require a vote from the Tennessee General Assembly and a ratification vote from the local governing body. Committee members agreed to set up the new districts first before tackling the associated offices connected to them.
The new redistricting plan will be sent to the full commission for the 6 p.m. special-called meeting set for Thursday, Sept. 30, in the commission meeting room at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza in Manchester.
Erin McCullough contributed to this report.