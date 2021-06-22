East Middle School has named its new assistant principal, Tullahoma City Schools officials announced. Director of Schools Catherine Stephens announced West Middle School teacher Kaytlan Wilson will take over the newly-formed administrative position for the Panthers.
The school system added a new assistant principal to the middle school level so that both East and West middles had their own administrator rather than share one as has been done in the past. The former assistant principal for both East and West, Travis Moore, was recently moved over to the principal’s position at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School. He takes the mantle from former Principal Debbie Edens, who retired this spring.
The district named Jill Kimzey as the sole assistant principal for West. Kimzey has been with the district for 22 years in multiple roles.
Wilson most recently served as an eighth grade English language arts teacher for the Bobcats, according to Stephens. Prior to that, she taught fourth grade science and social studies, sixth grade math and seventh grade science.
Wilson is currently a doctoral student at the University of the Cumberlands and holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, a master’s in administration and supervision and an education specialist degree in supervisor of instruction.
“Her classroom expertise, focus on middle-level education, as well as her educational background make this a natural next step for Ms. Wilson,” Stephens said. “She will be an asset to the leadership team and will serve the students, families, teachers and staff at EMS well.”
East Principal Woody Dillehay was pleased to welcome Wilson to the role.
“Kaytlan’s energy, passion and experience working with middle school students will serve her well as she takes on this new role,” he said. “Welcome aboard, Ms. Wilson!”