The Secretary of State has announced the theme for this year’s Civics Essay Contest for Tennessee students from Pre-K to 12th grade is “Why Your Vote Matters.”

“We are working to help Tennessee students become more civically educated so that as adults they are prepared to successfully participate in our electoral process,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “One of the most fundamental aspects of preparing future voters is understanding why your vote matters.”